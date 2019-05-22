50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on May 22, 1969
County Fair Sale
Palmer Lake Little Art Group Old County Fair Sale is May 24 and 25 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. Items for sale are baked goods, plants, original artwork and many other items. Funds will be used for community projects. Admission is free and there will be coffee and goodies available while you browse.
Kiwanis Club News
Col. Wilson brought a program on rare autographs and manuscripts to the meeting. Officers for the club were nominated.
CEA Delegate Assembly
Alice Banzoff and June Gillis represented Lewis-Palmer Education Association May 17 at Englewood High School.
Colorado Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association Conference
W.L. Wixon, driver education instructor at Lewis-Palmer High School, attended the conference on May 9 and 10. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss goals to reduce highway accidents. Mr. Wixon is secretary of the association. The student driver training contest for the state will be held in Greeley. Lori McFall and Tom Shipps will compete for the national meet in Detroit.
Girl Scout Troop 17
The girls went on their camp trip and had a great time in the outdoors. Funds from cookie sales paid for the trip.
Lewis-Palmer News
The 8th grade presented the play “The Diary of Anne Frank.” It was one of the finest plays Lewis-Palmer had ever presented. Alice Lupke was director and Karen Miller was student director. Student council elections were held this week. They will be announced at the awards ceremony Friday night.
Mountain View Electric Association
When you buy an electric range, you will receive a free IONA mixer valued at $34.96.
Miss Negus and Laurence Sebakis engaged
Mr. and Mrs. William Negus of Palmer Lake announce the engagement of their daughter, Ruth Ann, to Laurence Keith Sebekis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Sebakis of Brookfield, Ill. Ruth is a graduate of Colorado College and is attending graduate school in social work at the University of Wisconsin. Laurence is in the school of pharmacy, also at University of Wisconsin. An August wedding is planned.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case