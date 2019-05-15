50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on May 15, 1969
Stucky’s
Snack bar help needed. Must be fast, neat appearance and steady. Apply at Stucky’s I-25 and Baptist Road.
Woodmoor Riding Club
On May 25 the club will have a trail ride to Mount Herman. Call John Manley for information.
Palmer Lake News
Gloria Reuth, daughter, Sharon, and father, Paul Barnes, went to Porter Hospital to see Blanche Matthews, Paul’s sister, who is ill. Mr. and Mrs. Glasspole brought Mrs. Nannie Holloway from Silver State Nursing home to Bill and Ruth Kendricks’. They celebrated Nannie’s birthday and Mother’s Day.
Cemetery News
A ham dinner will be served at Killen Chapel at Spring Valley Cemetery on Memorial Day from 2 to 5 p.m., Funds will be raised for the cemetery and to put metal markers on all the graves that don’t have tombstones. On May 24, Monument Town Hall will host a meal at 11:30 a.m.
Troop 17 attends Camporee
Troop 17, led by Assistant Scoutmaster Ron Tudor and Troop Committee Frank Royal, participated in the Rampart Camporee on May 24. Lewis Cloud and Randy Royal completed the first-class cooking requirements. The park is north of Woodland Park and overlooks Lake Manitou. The theme was physical fitness. The Panther Patrol placed second out of 19 patrols.
Palmer Lake water undrinkable
Due to the runoff from heavy rains, water in both Palmer Lake reservoirs is clouded. The reservoirs are in Monument Canyon, above Palmer Lake at the head of Monument Creek. Drinking water is being hauled from Fort Carson. Damage was done to roads and properties. Monument Lake was also heavily damaged.
Bix Bickers
Mr. Bickers is now broker for Rampart Realty. He is involved in civic activities in the community: Boy Scouts, Lion’s Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Eris, have a son, Ronald, and three daughters, Kathleen, Brenda and Carolyn.
Girl Scout Troop 17
The girls participated in a skating party at Roll-e-Rena in Colorado Springs. Mrs. Owens and Mrs. Manley took the girls to the rink.
For Sale
Shorthorn cows and calves. Contact Welborn Shorthorns, Franktown, Colo.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case