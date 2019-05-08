50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on May 8, 1969
MVEA Drivers Honored
Employers Insurance of Wassau, Wis., honored drivers for accident free performance. Recipients received pins and certificates. Extra honorable mention went to Carl Poorman who holds the record of 1 1/2 million miles of accident free driving in his 23 years of service.
Girl Scout Troop 17
The troop is planning a skating party on May 9 or 10. An overnight trip to Kamp Hutt is also planned for May 17 and 18. A Fly-Up Ceremony for Brownies to Jr. Scouts is also in the planning stages.
Kiwanis News
The recent evening program featured a presentation of a film depicting aerial and ground photos of combats by Sgt. Vern Swanson. Photos were from the United States Air Force photo units.
Boy Scout Troop 17
The scouts completed a successful hike and campout to the Palmer Lake Second Reservoir. They also won a blue ribbon for astronomy display under the supervision of Scoutmaster, Virgil Watkins.
Supertendany W.A. Negus Elected
Mr. Negus was elected and installed as president of the State High School Activities Association. Sollie Raso, athletic director for public schools of Pueblo, was elected to the office of the vice president.
Palmer Lake News
Judge Robert Steele of Denver has died. The Steeles had a summer home in Glen Park. Columbine Circle girls of the Little Log Church are sponsoring a mother-daughter-grandmother tea at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall on May 11. The little daughters are putting on a style show.
Williams-Osmun Nuptials
A wedding was performed at the Little Log Church on Saturday at 4 p.m. to unite Carol Ann Williams of Palmer Lake and Leland Osmun of Woodland Park.
Monument News
Mrs. Lucille Lavelett is recovering from a burned face due to a blow up of her gas stove. Mr. and Mrs. Arden Brame received a sealed bid on Mr. and Mrs. Casey Jones house for speculation. Mr. and Mrs. Jones will rent the house for a while.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case