50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on May 29, 2019
Monument Lake Resort
The gift shop at the resort got a facelift. There is a brand-new building and lots of new and unique merchandise. You can find something for everyone.
Dog Shots and Tags
All dogs must have shots and tags by June 1. All dogs without tags will be picked up. Tags can be purchased at the Town Clerk’s office with a rabies certificate.
Rodeo at Monument Lake Resort
Big rodeo starts on June 4 and will continue every Wednesday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children 6-12. Sign up for a big cash prize which is taken from the admission.
Palmer Lake News
Mr. and Mrs. Noad got moved into their new house last week. It is next to Mrs. Niswinger. P.W. Kendrick returned from the hospital where he was getting a checkup. Marge and Manual Manzanares, Orville and Jane Andrews and Bill Kendrick are driving new automobiles.
Palmer Lake Homemakers
The program for the June 4 meeting is “Drug Abuse and Control.” The Homemakers meet at the Palmer Lake Town Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Castle Rock Outdoor Cinema
A new chapter of “Captain Marvel” will be shown each week. Other movies to be shown are: “Around the World in 80 Days,” “The Beatles-Yellow Submarine,” Clint Eastwood in “Fistful of Dollars” and “For a Few Dollars More,” Walt Disney’s “Happiest Millionaire” and “Scrooge McDuck,” Steve McQueen in “Bullet” and Paul Newman in “Cool Hand Luke.”
Engle’s Fuel and Feed
You call it, we haul it. We carry building materials, driveway materials and many other items. We trust in the Lord.
Elk License
Deadline for applications is June 15 and need to be received at the Denver Headquarters of Colorado Game, Fish and Parks by 5 p.m.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case