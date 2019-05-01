50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on May 1, 1969
Auction
Pleasant Plains Church, southeast of Matheson, Colo., will be auctioned on May 7 at 1 p.m. The building and all the contents will be auctioned.
Lewis-Palmer Graduates Honored
Susan Steppler, a junior at Western States College, has been awarded a scholarship for the past three years as an outstanding woman student. She has been accepted in the Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. Sue Nevins graduated Summa Cum Laude from Fort Lewis College in Durango. She has been on the Dean’s list consistently for her four years for scholastic honors. Claudia Romero has been a student teacher in the history department at Lewis-Palmer High School under direction of James Schumacher. She will receive her BA in history from Adams State College in Alamosa where she has also been a faculty assistant to the head of the history department. Other students who have been on the honor list from their various colleges include Rita Manzanaras, Adams State College with a major in Spanish; Dorothy Allmen Polett, Colorado State; Diane Cloud, Colorado State in Fort Collins; Susie Batey, University of Colorado, Boulder; Lovice Riffe and Kathy Wright. Colorado State in Fort Collins; Marjorie Meckes, SCC Greeley.
Vote Tuesday
May 6 is the school board elections. Boys and girls of school age need your support.
TOPS Club
A TOPS Club was organized by ladies in Palmer Lake. The club will meet weekly on Thursdays.
Gift and Craft Shop
The old garage next to Higby’s old store, which is now L & L, has been renovated and will open as a gift and craft shop.
Treasure Mart
Antiques, handicrafts and art objects will be sold on consignment at the new Treasure Mart.
Monument News
Those on the sick and recovering list include: Mike Nelson, who had leg surgery and then developed a leg infection. Mrs. Harry Hudson also had leg surgery and is home and recovering. Francis Wahlborg is in the hospital for an ear infection.
The Donald Wilsons have purchased the old Dr. Clark home above Monument Lake. We welcome them to the area. A baby shower for Mrs. Bill Higby was sponsored by Lucille and Norma Lavelett and Mrs. Harold Shiner. The shower is planned for May 26. Everyone is welcome.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case