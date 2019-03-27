50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on March 27, 1969
Girl Scouts
Troop 17 met for the first time in three weeks due to sickness and weather. Cookie money was turned in. The girl who sold the most will get a prize. Deadline to finish cooking badge was set. They also discussed what badge to work on next.
Palmer Lake News
Gloria and Sharon Reuth drove to Swedish Hospital to visit Gloria’s father, Paul Barnes. Bill Kendrick is recovering in the hospital and should be home in a week. Alfred (Bub) Kendrick is in Penrose for a check-up. The Warthen family is moving to the Kenyser property in the north end of town. Mrs. Warthen is home from the hospital.
New Baby
Mr. and Mrs. Wray Chappel are proud parents of a baby boy. He weighed in at 9 pounds and was born March 3. Mrs. Chappel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frances Manzanaras of Monument.
Carol Brown selected for play
Miss Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Brown of Panoramic Acres, was selected for the play “The American Dame.” The play was performed by The Mountaineers Theoretical Group of Western State College. The play is similar to “Laugh-In.” After four performances at Western State, they traveled to Fort Lewis Collage in Durango for a play festival.
Mountain View Electric Association
Buy an electric range and get a free 12 speed food mixer, a $34.95 value. The offer is only open for rural electric members.
Woodmoor Riding Stables
The stable is now open under the direction of John Manley. There are plans to expand the facilities. Rental horses are available for trail rides throughout Woodmoor. No membership fee to join and it is open to all horsemen.
Red Head Rangers
The 4-H club held its last meeting at the Schoafs’ home. Initiation of new members was held. The club discussed having a clean-up day on May 3. The club now has 50 members and hopes to grow. The next meeting will be March 10 at the Monument Town Hall. At that time, they will discuss a toboggan party.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case