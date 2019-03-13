50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on March 13, 1969
L and L Supers
The store is now open in the remodeled Higby Mercantile. “All items are priced to fit your pocketbook.” There are 25 feet of refrigerated display cases where fresh fruit and crisp vegetables are available. The meat counter serves you individually to get the cut of meat you are looking for. Only U.S.D.A. choice beef will be cut for you the old-fashioned way. Owners of the store are Ed and Bob Longfield.
Go, Rangers, Go!
Lewis-Palmer High School basketball team will participate in the Colorado State Class A Basketball Championship at the Coliseum on March 13 at 2:45 p.m. Lewis-Palmer brings a 20 win-1 loss record and memory of last years’ 1-point loss in State Championship. Coach Don Breese is concerned for physical condition of three players due to having the flu. School was closed Friday as many of the students had the flu.
Wedding Vows
Betty Kile and John Craig were wed on Feb. 14, 1969 at the Little Log Church in Palmer Lake. Reverend Robert Powell officiated at the ceremony. Music was provided by Paula Powell, organist, and Donna Edgett as soloist. The bride is a graduate of Palmer High School and American Beauty School. Craig is a graduate of Kearney High School in Kearny, N.J., and has completed service in the U.S. Army.
Palmer Lake Homemakers
Wearing of the green was donned by members of the Palmer Lake Homemakers at their meeting on March 6 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Hostesses were Mrs. Adaline Jones, Dorothy Meckes, Kathy Loose, Lollie Campbell and Wanda Hughes. A delicious lunch was served, and the program was by Dublin Gift Shop ladies Mrs. Walker and Mrs. Ferguson. History of Irish articles was given by Mrs. Walker. Mrs. Beachy brought to the ladies’ attention the need of boys on duty in Vietnam. Reading material is something that is needed, especially by those on board ships. Prayer was offered up for loved ones so far away from home and in mortal danger.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case