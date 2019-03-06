50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on March 6, 1969
Organ Recital
A patriotic organ recital was held at the home of Steve Lavelett in honor of George Washington’s birthday.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. Grace Westwood returned Saturday from California where she visited her daughter for two months. Mr. and Mrs. Ottis Wassam were entertained Monday for their wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Chris Wassam came from Denver with their four teenagers. Judy and Ed Schade and children moved over the weekend to the Medlock home in Pine Crest, as they have sold their home. They will be renting until their new home is built.
Woodmoor Saddle Club
Registration for the club will be at an open meeting at the Woodmoor Barn on March 11 at 7 p.m.
Flea Market
Monument Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a Flea Market at the town hall on March 14 and 15. If you want a table to display your items, contact one of the Fire Department members.
Monument Maintenance Man Job Filled
Robert Simpson of Colorado Springs was given the job of maintenance man. He has taken over the job from Don Brown, who held it for several years.
Kiwanis News
The Kiwanis meeting was at the Lamplighter Inn on Feb. 26. The theme of the meeting was the significance of Kiwanis standards and objectives and recognizing the accomplishments of youths. Coach Don Breese and the Lewis-Palmer High School basketball team were guests, and the team was honored for their great basketball season. The boys were clean cut and well groomed. Two young musicians will be sponsored in “Stars of Tomorrow” contest. Bob Lehl performed with his accordion and Robert Mumm the baritone with Jeannine Engel accompanying on the piano. The Kiwanians were very proud of all the youth attending the meeting.
Monument News
Mrs. Elgin Meek is home from Penrose Hospital after minor surgery. She is feeling fine. Mr. and Mrs. Guy McReynolds and Mrs. Sammie Asbaugh were dinner guests at the Charles Higby home in Greenland.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case