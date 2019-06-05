Palmer Lake News
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Knudsen of Huntsville, Ala., visited Tom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Art Knudsen of Pine Crest. Tom and his wife, Pat, are connected with the space program working for IBM. Tom is a test engineer in the Manned Orbital Laboratory. Pat is an accountant for the IBM Finance Center.
Smokey Bear Day
June 7 is the official Smokey the Bear Day. This day has been observed in Colorado for the past two years. Most fires are caused by humans. Smokey says, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
Bronze Star Medal
Lt. Col. Michael Fatiuk is the recipient of the Bronze Star medal. From Oct. 2, 1967, to Sept. 27, 1968, Lt. Col. Fatuik developed intelligence reports to evaluate enemy activities and develop targets for B-52 bomber operations. He is now assigned to United States Air Force Academy as an instructor in foreign languages. He, his wife, and children live in Monument.
Mullenax-Carmenzind
Mr. and Mrs. Vee B.H. Mullenax of Monument announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessie, to Joseph P. Camenzind, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Camenzind of Redwood City, Calif. The wedding is set for 3 p.m. June 26 at St. Peter Catholic Church.
TOPS Club
Take off Pounds Sensibly now has membership of 17 and total weight loss of 112 pounds. They meet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the recreation room of Palmer Lake Elementary School.
What Makes Stockings Run
Hosiery may run because it doesn’t fit well. Garters should be fastened only to the welt, not to the sheer part of the stocking. Make sure to carry a spare in the event of an emergency. Fruit of the Loom now packages the stockings in threes with a small plastic envelope to carry the spare.
Woodmoor Saddle Club
On May 25, the saddle club had a ride to Mount Herman. Eighteen club members and five guests participated in the ride. It was a beautiful day, and everyone had a lot of fun. Aspens were blooming and streams were rushing.
Castle Rock Outdoor Cinema
Showing this week: “Tom Jones” and “A Thousand Clowns.”
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case