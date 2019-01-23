50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Jan. 23, 2019
Lewis-Palmer News
Mr. James Shumaker of the history and social studies department has been given a student teacher. Mr. Kirk Emry will graduate from Colorado State College in June. He will also teach wrestling and physical education. Monument basketball beat Elbert 85-44, Simla 85-68 and Falcon 94-48. The road to a state championship looks bright.
Palmer Lake Man Named to National Veteran Group Post
William J. Crawford was appointed to serve on the staff of Richard W. Homan, Sugar Grove, W.Va., Commander-in-Chief of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States as National Aide-de-Camp Congressional Medal of Honor class. Crawford has a long record of service to our country and to his fellow man. We appreciate his service.
Parent-Teacher Conferences
Conferences will be Jan. 30. School will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Parents will be allowed to discuss problems pertaining to their children and the school.
NEDT Tests
The 10th-grade students will take the three-hour National Educational Development Tests Feb. 20. It is a series of tests in English, social studies, math, natural sciences and word usage designed to measure student’s ability to apply basic learning skills rather than ability to memorize facts. It will be used to identify strengths and weaknesses and make an appraisal of educational and vocational goals.
Woodmoor Saddle Club
A preliminary meeting was held Jan. 9. Each member told what they expect to get out of the club. Items mentioned were: supervised trail rides, drill team, learning more about horses and riding from experienced riders. There are no dues, however, each member will be responsible for expenses for trail rides, camping trips, breakfast, dinner or supper for themselves and their guests. Elections were held: John Manly was elected manager, Craig Reed, Tandy Wright and Jim Evans as governors, Eunice Manly as secretary. Membership of the club is 24 and they are hoping to increase.
Red Head Rangers
A 4-H meeting was held Jan. 13 at the Collins house. Record books were handed out and groups were formed with leaders to set up for various projects. Members were appointed to help at Exhibit Day and the County Fair. The next meeting is Feb. 10 at the Shoaf home.
Linda Meckes Wins Award
Linda, a senior at Lewis-Palmer, won the championship trophy and a $50 savings bond for winning first place in the District Speech contest. The contest was sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Linda’s taped speech has been sent to Denver to be judged at the state level. Linda is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Meckes of Palmer Lake.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case