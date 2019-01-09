50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Jan. 9, 1969
Lucretia Vaile, guest of honor
Palmer Lake Little Art Group held a tea in honor of Lucretia Vaile Friday afternoon. Miss Vaile presented her home to Palmer Lake for use of the Little Art Group as its permanent headquarters. It will be known as Vaile Hill Art Gallery of Palmer Lake. Mrs. Grace Best, president of the group, welcomed 50 guests and presented a candle and copper candlestick to Mrs. Ruth Staeben who founded the group in November 1963. The group started with 13 members who met in Mrs. Staeben’s home. The group later met at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. Miss Vaile was presented with a palette shaped pin making her an honorary member of the group. Mrs. Marge Pribble presented Miss Vaile with an oil painting of this home and the 1883 slat cottage up the hill which was the Vaile’s family home until 1957.
News from Jean Evans
Mr. and Mrs. Sandy Williams were guests of Jim and Jean Evans. They told of their big fish catch in 1968 and their plan on trying their luck again in 1969. Mrs. O.C. Burns had eye surgery and Mrs. Reba Bradley had an eye transplant. They are both doing well. Mrs. Ruth Arnold, wife of the late Colonel Joseph Arnold, sold their lovely home in Monument and is moving to Denver. Mr. and Mrs. Earl Engel of Monument celebrated their 44th anniversary in combination with Christmas on December 25 in their home. It was also a family reunion with 26 guests in attendance. Earl Engel presented his wife with a 56 vintage 1881 silverware set.
Lewis-Palmer News
The student council participated in a food drive for a needy family. It was such a success that they plan to make it an annual event. The annual staff conducted a raffle for a stuffed St. Bernard dog. Terri Krueger was the winner. The high school library received 23 new books from an undisclosed donor. Colonel John Thompson also donated 40 books. Progress on the new outside vocational education building is going well. The outside walls are almost finished.
Yacht Club
An old barn was covered with rustic cedar siding and a cupula and fireplace were added. The original Woodmoor office building was removed from the site at the Monument exit to this location. The deepest portion of the Woodmoor Lake behind the dam has been filled. The lake will be restricted to sailboats and other non-motorized craft.
The Santa Fe Railroads Palmer Lake Depot heads for retirement
The depot is being moved to South Park. Denver advertising executive, Shelton Fisher has purchased the building for a summer home. He will invite orphans to spend the weekend at the home. The depot had welcomed visitors to Palmer Lake for more than 60 years.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case