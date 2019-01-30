50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Jan. 30, 1969
Girl Scout Troop 17
Troop 17 was host to the Palmer Lake Troop. Both troops are working on their cooking badges. They learned how to make a menu. The Mustang Patrol made a cooked fruit salad. Several girls gave reports on the history of their favorite foods.
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts
The Palmer Lake Scouts will distribute Goodwill bags to residents of Monument and Palmer Lake. On Feb. 8, the scouts will pick up the bags and other things residents wish to donate. If you don’t make the pick-up, you can bring the items to either town hall.
Monument News
Shelton Harrell’s mother was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 5. She is still in critical condition. Monument Volunteer Fire Department will have its Annual Pancake and Sausage Supper and White Elephant auction at the Monument Town Hall on Feb. 1, from 5:30-8 p.m. A Polaroid Swinger Camera will be the door prize.
Ice Breaks, Two Drown
John Senger and his son, Larry, drowned at the Ramah Dam. Larry’s sister, Pat, had been ice skating and pushing Larry on a sled. Pat went ashore after which the ice broke. Larry held on and yelled for help. His father, who was fishing nearby, ran to his rescue, but the ice gave way and they both fell in. Several men tried to help but were unsuccessful. John’s wife, Marge, and daughters, Pat, 17, and Becky, 9, observed the accident.
School Food Services
Guidelines were established in allowing free-and-reduced meal prices. The noon meal should supply at least one-third of the minimum daily nutritional requirements.
Driver’s Education Programs
Joe Dabney, president of the Driver Education and Safety Association, stated, “a sound and adequately financed high school driver education program is one solution to the younger driver accident problem.” Since driver education began in the 1930s, formal high-school driver education has saved about 9,600 lives and prevented 330,000 injuries in the 30 years it has been offered in high schools. The trained driver has 30-50 percent fewer accidents and violations.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters in Colorado Springs met with guests at the home of Mrs. J.R. McCammon, Pioneer Lookout, to establish a member discussion unit in the Black Forest/Monument area. Mrs. Norm Foote, Monument resident, was co-hostess with Mrs. McCammon.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case