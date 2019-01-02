50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Jan. 2, 1969
News from Jean Evans
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Snyder and sons, Jerry, Spence and Butch, of Panorama Acres, spent Sunday in Fort Collins visiting Alfred’s mother. Mother Snyder was feeling well. Butch is home from College at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs. Roger Williams is home from College in Littleton for Christmas. Mr. and Mrs. Guy McReynolds were on cloud nine as they enjoyed a beautiful family gathering. The community thanks Rev. Ray Harness and John McDonald for their help in the community Christmas tree program and treats for the kiddies.
Training Course for Licensed Practical Nurses
Manpower Development and Training Act (MDTA) course in Colorado Springs will provide a 52-week training program under the direction of the Department of Vocational Education at School District 11 in El Paso County. The federal government will provide $82,504 of the project total. Trainees will be placed in jobs after the training.
Lewis Palmer adapts new book policy
Lewis-Palmer students will be able to take home the latest books from publishers. They are called “curriculum enrichment” books. Superintendent W. Negus said books are leased rather than sold to the school. It is more economical for the school and makes a large number of books available to homes where students don’t normally have access. This program should encourage children to read at home. It has been reported that children have acquired good reading habits due to the program.
Yule Log
Despite sub-zero temperatures and a recent snow storm, more than 1,000 visitors gathered for the 34th Annual Yule Log in Palmer Lake. Sgt. Ronald R. Talega of the Air Force Academy found the log and had the privilege of riding it down Bulldog Mountain and having the first cup of wassail. Charles Orr was usher of the hall as he has been since the Yule began in 1933. Randall Warthan was master of ceremonies. This was the first year restrooms were inside the hall. Bruce Wright sounded the trumpet to begin the hunt. Don Huismann was trail leader.
AAA Ski Map
The ski map includes highway routes to ski areas, list of the 42 areas in Colorado with descriptions, telephone numbers, types of lifts and other pertinent information about each area. Distribution of this map should boost this important Colorado business opportunity.
Woodmoor New Sales Office
The new office is located at the Monument exit off I-25. The building is the style of an old Colorado mining tipple. Work on a new shopping center is expected to be underway this spring. Building will also be in the style of early Colorado mining and milling structures.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case