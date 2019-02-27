50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Feb. 27, 1969
Lewis-Palmer Basketball Homecoming
The candidates for Queen of Black Forest League are Jan Collier, freshman; Cindy Ausburn, junior; Lori McFall, junior; and Sue Williams, senior. Winner was selected by who had the most money in her box. Proceeds went to the student council. Cindy Ausburn was crowned queen. Music for the homecoming dance was supplied by Pink Osley. The Sertoma club essay contest winners were Shelly Leavitt, Lee Hollingsworth and Peggy Bozik. The theme was “Love of Country,” and each winner received a $25 bond.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. Elgin Meek is in Penrose Hospital where she underwent surgery. The community wishes her a speedy recovery. Glenside Store is adding on and redoing part of the store.
New Stable Manager
John Manley, Jr., of Monument, was named Manager of Woodmoor Stables. He has 23 years’ experience training and breeding horses. He worked as a trainer at Crow and Venn Quarter Horse Ranch, as a ranch foreman for Charles Fletcher and race horse trainer and breeder for Charles Holly.
District Basketball
Tournament
Closed circuit TVs will be installed at Lewis-Palmer High School in the cafeteria and the home economics room so students can watch the tournament.
Monument News
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Pribble of Monument returned home from a trip to Missouri. Although it rained all the time they were there, they had a good time.
L & L Supers
Higby Mercantile is under a complete renovation to be leased to L & L Supers. Ed and Bob Longfield hope to open the store before March 15.
Tru-Tones
The senior high choir at Trinity Nazarene Church in Colorado Springs will present programs of Gospel hymns in Cañon City and Pueblo. Linda Saulnier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morrill Saulnier of Monument, is a member of the choir.
New Book
“Early Days Around the Divide” by Carl Matthews is available from the Sign Book Company. The cost is $5.
Wakonda Hills
The name Wakonda Hills originated from the beautiful, rolling landscape comprising the area and the Indian name for Great Spirit. The Indians believed in one God — Wakonda. As chief god, Wakonda ruled over lesser spirits of nature.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case