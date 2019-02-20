50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Feb. 20, 1969
Larry Shipman in Vietnam
Marine Sgt. Larry Shipman, son of Mr. and Ms. Carl Shipman of Monument, is serving in Marine Force Logistic Command at Camp Brooks om Danang, Vietnam. Camp Brooks receives and processes 40,000 supply requests a month. They have distributed more than 300,000 tons of cargo and 8,000,000 gallons of water.
Rampart Range Pony Club
The annual banquet for the Pony Club was Feb. 2 at the Gold Club at the Air Force Academy. Mike Fatuik was master of ceremonies. Col. and Mrs. Robertson and Jenny Donald were guests. Jenny showed color movies of equestrian events at the Mexican Olympics. Col. Robertson presented background of the teams and gave personal antidotes about the Olympics. Snookie Fatuik presented awards, and then the children were given fun awards for their horses.
Feb. 22, America’s Dad’s Birthday
Happy birthday, George Washington, father of our country!
Lewis-Palmer basketball
The Sub-District Basketball Tournament will be Feb. 27, 28 and March 1 in Calhan. Two games will be played at home this weekend: Friday against Simla and Saturday against Falcon.
Classified Ads: Help wanted
General office, interesting and varied duties, including payroll, Western Development Corporation. Handyman for Town of Monument for maintenance work. Rentals available, wheelchairs, 8 mm movie projectors and slide projectors. Russ’ Drug, Castle Rock. For Sale: Hammond extra voice organ. Excellent condition, $400.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case