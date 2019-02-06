50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Feb. 6, 1969
Top Home Builder Award
Woodmoor community, which is 20 miles north of Colorado Springs, won one of the nations’ home building awards. The award was presented to Steven Arnold, president of Woodmoor Corporation, for the best marketing campaign by “Professional Builder.” a major publication of the home building industry. Woodmoor also received certificate of merit for general excellence in marketing. Fifty-six custom built homes have been completed since 1963, and 70 more are projected for 1969. All homes are in the $35,000-plus class. The first nine holes of an 18-hole golf course were opened in 1966. The other nine holes and a $50,000 club house will be completed this spring. Construction will begin soon on The Mine Shopping Center.
Palmer Lake Homemakers
The Homemakers will feature an International Day at their Feb. 6 meeting at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. Learning about foreign countries will help to better foreign relations. Miss Lee from Seoul will be the guest. She will wear a Korean dress and assist with the Korean style luncheon and participate in the afternoon program.
Girl Scout Troop 17
Cookie sales began this week. There was a discussion about the troop crest badge and World Association pins.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. W.W. Carrothers hasn’t been well and has spent a lot of time in bed. We hope she will soon be feeling better. Mrs. Hazel Colvin, her children and Alta Kendrick were shopping in Colorado Springs on Saturday. Little Susie Quintana is home from Penrose where she spent three weeks with a broken elbow.
Groundhog Day Supper
The supper put on by the Monument Volunteer Fire Department was a big success. A record player was won by Mrs. John McDonald of Monument and a swinger Polaroid camera was won by her daughter, Linda. The proceeds will be used to get new equipment and other things needed by the fire department.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case