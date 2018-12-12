50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Dec. 12, 1968
Lewis Palmer News
It has been difficult to find a date for the Powder Puff football game by the Lewis Palmer Pep Club. Poor weather has canceled several dates. Mr. Garcia and Mr. Bloomstrom are the coaches for the two teams. Ranger Rabble Rouser has put three issues of the school newspaper out. Editors are Patti Hollingsworth and Linda Meckes.
Young Life
At the League Council meeting, Mr. Bob Mitchell of Young Life Organization in Colorado Springs, spoke to the group. The Black Forest League has been seeking a worthwhile project. They are trying to establish a place for homeless high school dropouts where they will be given guidance, help for finding and keeping jobs and assistance for kicking drug habits.
Cash Auction
Godley brothers of Elizabeth will dispense of 250 head of Angus and Hereford cows at the Calhan Cash Auction. The sale will be Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Teacher of the Year Award
Richard D. Baker, biology teacher from Lake City High School in Leadville, was given the Teacher of the Year Award. Mildred Anderson, second grade teacher at Monument, received honorable mention.
Missionary Society of Palmer Lake
Beautiful articles for sale that will make lovely Christmas gifts are available through the Little Log Church. All items are handmade.
Red Head Rangers
At the Nov. 18 meeting of the Red Head Rangers 4-H officers for next year were elected. For projects the group will be sending old clothes and toys to the police to be repaired and given to the needy. They will also write letters and send cookies and other treats to G.I.’s in Viet Nam.
Palmer Lake News
All are sorry to hear of the death of Alice Lenhoff in Colorado Springs last week. A farewell party was held for the Gus Weiser family who will be assigned to Massachusetts.
Winter Wonderland
The PTA will present a program at Lewis Palmer High School on Dec. 17. There will be a short PTA meeting preceding the program. All students from the elementary school will be performing under the direction of Mrs. Peggy Syferd. Refreshments will be served after the program.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case