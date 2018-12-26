First Baptist Church News
The week of prayer was the first week in December for the Women’s Missionary Group. The women invited the church membership on the Wednesday evening meeting. The theme was “His Saving Grace Proclaim.” The ladies Sunday school group had a Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Boyde Elsworth. The couple’s class had their party, a “Spanish Siesta,” at the home of Pastor and Mrs. Shaver. The youth presented a musical Christmas service at Silver State Nursing Home. A beautiful play was presented by the children on Sunday night. Pastor Shaver’s sister and mother have been ill.
Lewis-Palmer
Lewis-Palmer won over Fountain 69-63 in their recent basketball game.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case