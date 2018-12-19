50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Dec. 19, 1968
Wakonda Western Inc.
A new land development company opened a sales office on the west side of the Monument interchange. Wakonda Western has been active in so many communities. Included are Wakonda Hills, Arrowhead I , II, and III, Canterbury, Walden III, West Walden, North Walden and Pine Cone Acre. Home sites range from 1-, 2-and-1/2- and 5-acre lots. All utilities will be underground to preserve the natural beauty of the area. Walden North includes a pond, horse trails and jumps, covered pavilion and other facilities. Bob Moore is president of Wakonda Western, Inc. and predicts a bright future for Palmer Lake, Monument and Black Forest areas.
News from Jean Evans
The bake sale for the Missionary Society has been canceled due to illness of some of the members and other activities in the community. An outdoor Christmas decoration contest is going on. First and second prizes will be awarded. A community Christmas tree is being sponsored by Monument for children in the community. Lewis Williams is recovering from his surgery and is doing much better. Mrs. Sylvia Bailey had a Christmas card from Mrs. Robert Perry, former resident of Monument.
Open House
The new Vaile Hill Gallery will have an open house Dec. 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This galley has been given by Mrs. Vaile for benefit and enrichment of the community.
Monument Extension
Homemakers Club
The club had its Christmas party on Dec. 12. Mrs. Adeline Jones and Mrs. Fern Webb did the decorating and were hostesses for the tea and cake event. Members had a gift exchange and drew for secret pals. Several members were out with the flu.
Corporal Britt
Cpl. Britt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Britt of Palmer Lake. He will be celebrating Christmas in Vietnam with the First Marine Division along with 25,000 other marines.
Palmer Lake New
Al and Sandra Quintana of Ft. Dix, N.J., have a new baby boy; he weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He was born on Dec. 9. He had an older brother, Albert, 4. Columbine Circle had their Christmas party at the Gonser home last Tuesday. The Missionary group hosted their party Dec. 17 in the Friendship Hall.
Pearl Archer Memorial
Mrs. Archer was born Jan. 26, 1887, in Denver and moved with her husband to Palmer Lake in 1918. She worked as telegraph operator for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. She was transferred to Husted in 1935 and also worked in Castle Rock and Fountain. She was a 50-year member of the Monument Homemakers Extension. She passed away and her viewing was Dec. 14 at Sean Drawing Room.
Colorado Sportsman’s Licenses
A perfect gift for the outdoorsman would be a Colorado Sportsman’s License. It is $30 for residents and $135 for non-resident.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case