50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Dec. 5, 1968
From Jean Evans
Several people are sick with the Hong Kong flu. Mrs. Sammie Ashbaugh daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy McReynald, underwent surgery for a stomach ailment.
She is in intensive care. Woodmoor Corporation purchased Woodmoor Stables. Sandy Williams was the previous owner. Several college students are home for the holidays.
Palmer Lake News
Claudia and Felix Romero came over from Alamosa for Thanksgiving. Mrs. Nanny Holloway spent three weeks here visiting relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Glasspoole and Mrs. Hazel Glasspoole came down from Casper Wednesday. Alfred Kendrick came home from the hospital and is better. Sympathy is extended to the Kinner family in the death of Mary, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Waitress Wanted
Lamplight Inn, $1.25 per hour. Call in person.
Captain Harry English Jr. Enters Pilot Training
Harry English, son of Col. and Mrs. Harry English, Sr., entered pilot training at Laredo Air Force Base, Texas. Capt. English will fly the newest Air Force jet trainers.
Palmer Lake Star
The star is the largest lighted star in the United States. Many people make a special trip to view the star.
Free Coffee
Restaurants are offering free coffee to weary travelers. The idea is to get travelers to stop when they need a break so they don’t fall asleep while driving.
-Compiled by Linda
