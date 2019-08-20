PALMER LAKE ROADS BLOCKED
Jeepers have caused serious damage to the watershed at the upper and lower reservoir. Jeepers have not stayed on the roads on the watershed. There is a locked gate, but people can walk there to the reservoir.
LEWIS PALMER EDUCATION ASSOCIATION
June Gillis, LEPA president, and Alice Banzhof, public relations chairman, attended a 3-day training session for leaders Aug. 15-17 in Vail. The purpose of the training was to plan programs and activities for the coming school year. Activities emphasized were political action, legislation, public relations negotiations and membership promotion.
WOODMOOR MONUMENT PALMER LAKE JUNIOR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
A meeting will be held at Woodmoor Barn at 7:30 p.m. Fountain Valley Chapter is lending support to start the group. Social hour will be at the Woodmoor Country Club after the meeting.
SANTA FE TRAIN
DERAILMENT
The FBI reported a derailment in Sedalia was deliberate. A switch had been forced open. A young lad was questioned.
REDHEAD RANGERS 4-H CLUB
The Rangers have completed their years’ work. Forty members won ribbons: 37 blue, 19 red, 9 white, 5 Champions, 2 Reserve Champions and 2 Alternative Champions. Champions were Chris Collier, Jan Collier, Julie Collier, Linda Saulnier and Eben Leavitt. Reserve Champions were Jan Collier, and Lolly Leavitt. Alternate Champions were Shelly Leavitt and Jan Collier.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Lincoln and Molly Romack are closing the Ranch House Café after running it for a year. Harold Newberry and Henry Kendrick went fishing at Slide Lake last Sunday but had poor luck. Fern Breecher and Alta Kendrick drove to Pueblo last Saturday to visit Art.
STATE FAIR, AUG. 23-SEPT. 1
Entertainment to include Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Sons of the Pioneers and The Monkees.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Aug. 21-23: W.C. Fields Film Festival. Aug. 24-27: Three in the Attic and Wild in the Streets.
SAFEGUARD YOUR HEART
STUDENT SPECIAL
NEW CHEVYS
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case