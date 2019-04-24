P.T.A.
New officers for the new school year are: Co-Presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Daum, First Vice President, Guy Roberts; Second Vice President, Michael Cassidy; Secretary, Mrs. Milt Steiner; Treasurer, Cliff Nelson.
The P.T.A. allotted money to the student council for letters for the marquee. They hope to have the letters and the marquee up in time for graduation.
Gary Baugh Returns
A dinner was held for Gary Baugh who has returned from Vietnam.
Navigator to Speak
Bob Jero, Production Manager of the Navigators, will be guest speaker at Spring Valley Chapel, April 27 at 10:45 a.m. This will be an opportunity to see how this organization is dealing with youth problems of the present and future and how to prepare children for the future.
Red Head Rangers 4-H
At the meeting on April 15, the members discussed the Monument Clean-Up day they will be sponsoring on May 3. Clean up will start at the south end of town and go north. Trash cans in the 4-H colors will be placed throughout town. An Indoor Day is planned for June 4 at the Zagorskis’. Exhibits will be cooking, clothing and leather crafts. Members will display their own projects. The Outdoor Exhibit day will be July 12 at the Crewses’. Members who have raised livestock will show their animals.
Outdoor Education Laboratory
Six graders from Lewis-Palmer Junior High School enjoyed a week at the Outdoor Laboratory located in Jefferson County. Many activities were available.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. Reba Bradley is able to be out driving around after her stay in the hospital. Mrs. Frank Williamson is home from her three-month stay at a Denver hospital. The Trash and Treasure and Bake Sale was well attended, and a nice sum was received from the sales.
Daylight Saving Time
Don’t forget to set your clock ahead on April 27.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case