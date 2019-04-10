50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on April 10, 1969
Parents of Preschoolers
Registration for kindergarten at Lewis-Palmer District 38 is April 8-9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Your child should be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Please bring your child’s birth certificate or documentation of birth. Parents are invited to visit the kindergarten classrooms.
Antique Auction
Come see the lifetime collection of the estate of Vernon Bruce. The auction will be at 9:30 a.m. April 12 and 1:30 April 13 at Ramah.
Farm Auction
Harry and Anna Wright, Kiowa, April 15, 11 a.m. at Simla.
New Doctor
Dr. Richard W. Blohm has assumed the practice of Dr. Rogers at 208 5th St., in Castle Rock. Come see Dr. Blohm for your chiropractic care, which is the largest drugless healing practice in the world. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Stamp it Out
According to the Insurance Information Institute, two out of five building fires whose origin can be traced are caused by smoking, matches or electrical causes. Please be very careful.
Mountain View Electric Association
The annual meeting is May 3 at the Limon gym. Registration is from 9-9:45 a.m. Frankie and Gordie will entertain with music. There will be 40 door prizes to be awarded. Hear the 1979 Youth Tour winners and find out the Coop affairs. There will be a free movie for kids.
Roses require minimum care
For beautiful flowers and healthy plants, follow this program. In the spring cut off dead branches. Remove the branches to the trash. If left on the ground, they can harbor insects and disease. Make sure the soil is soaked around the plants. This can be done while watering the lawn. Pour a cup or so of rose fertilizer around each plant in the spring and summer, but not in the fall. Spray with a single insecticide spray such as Spectracide.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case