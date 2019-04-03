50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on April 3, 2019
Lewis-Palmer High School News
Mr. Watkins and the annual staff have been taking pictures of group activities. They will now coordinate the pictures on the pages. Yearbook sales have started. The junior class is working on the play “Curtain Goes Up,” with Miss Lupke as the director.
Simulator Mobile Unit
Driver simulation units are now available for driver’s education classes. They are provided by the Colorado State Department of Education. Units are equipped with 17-30 minutes of varied traffic and road conditions. The conditions are those found in rural, city and freeway driving. Errors and reactions are recorded on a master panel on the teacher’s desk. This will not replace road driving.
Kiwanis News
The club donated fees to cover Boy Scout Troop 17 for their booth at the April 18-19 Scout-a-Rama at the Colorado Springs Auditorium. They also donated funds to cover registration for Boy Scouts for 1969. Plans were made for the Easter Pancake Breakfast to be held at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. The breakfast will begin following the Easter Sunrise Service at the Little Log Church at 6:30 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.
Cancer Drive
A kick-off tea was held at the Palmer Lake home of Reata McDonough, who is the chairman of the Cancer Drive. Methods were discussed, material was distributed, and territories were assigned. The drive will run from April 1-30.
$30,000 in Stolen Goods Found
A stakeout resulted in finding goods that were stolen on the property of David Smith. A search warrant was secured. Recovered were a Ford tractor and other items that were reported stolen. Charges against Smith were filed on April 1.
Internal Revenue Service
Costs of moving to a new job are deducted on tax returns. Taxpayers must be employed full-time for at least 39 weeks during a 12-month period following the move. The new job must be at least 20 miles from the old job.
Hydroplaning due to showers
To help prevent a crash caused by hydroplaning follow these suggestions: Reduce speed by one-third on wet roads, keep tires at a proper inflation level, watch for standing packets of water, increase your following distance and replace badly worn tires.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case