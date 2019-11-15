Stella Overbagh, 13, a student at Lewis-Palmer Middle School was honored by the El Paso Teller 9-1-1 Authority Nov. 15 at the school with the 911 Hero Award.
Overbagh was recognized for her role in calling 911 on Sept. 14 when her mother, Veda Overbagh, had a medical emergency and was unable to make the call for herself. Stella Overbagh remained on the phone with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office call taker Janell Peralta for approximately 2.5 minutes, tending to her mother as directed by Peralta until TriLakes Monument Fire Department emergency responders could arrive at their home.
Overbagh, who was 12 when the emergency took place, accurately provided her address, phone number and gave a clear explanation of the situation to Peralta. Overbagh kept her poise during the call and asked Peralta clarification questions when she didn’t understand the call taker’s requests. The youth was also able to follow all of Peralta’s medical instructions before emergency responders were on site.
“It was nerve-racking, but I felt calm,” Overbagh said. “The operator told me what to do, but it feels good to be appreciated.
“It was quite a surprise because it feels like it was so long ago.”
In addition to the 911 Hero Award, Overbagh was presented with Coins of Excellence from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. Overbagh said she had no clue she was going to be honored. Peralta was on hand for the presentation.
“It’s not often you take calls from children, but when you do, it’s usually super serious,” Peralta said.
As a result of the call, Veda Overbagh was eventually transported to a hospital, but she was released and returned home that same night. Stella Overbagh looked after her younger brother to ensure he stayed calm, her mother said.
“Stella has always cared about others more than herself,” Veda Overbagh said. “She’s very book smart but also very street smart.”