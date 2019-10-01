SMITHS’ HUTT
Carol Smith and Pat Hutt announce the opening of Smiths’ Hutt in Palmer Lake. The facility was formerly the Ranch House. Helping them will be Jo Jones, Marty Hauske and Paul Jones. Homemade pies by Esther Sytolarsicik. It is a family restaurant with home cooking. Daily specials.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Pat Colvin, Mike Westwood and Ed Anderson joined many others hunting antelope in Kit Karson. “Jim” Alfred Kendrick Jr. was in a serious accident last Saturday. He is getting along OK at this time. Mamie McClure celebrated her birthday at Floyd and Wilma Turner’s home. Charles Orr also celebrated his 84th birthday. Hattie Siehl baked his birthday cake. Mrs. L.H. Breecher and Alta Kendrick viewed the Art Show of Tillie McCarty at Rastall Center in Colorado Springs. Jane and O.E. Andrews, Tom and Karen Poage and Robert were dinner guests of Marion and Louise Andrews in Colorado Springs Saturday evening. Bob and Laura Glaspoole and Debbie and a friend and family of Casper Wyoming attended the Air Force Academy football game with Ruth and Bill Kendrick.
PIPELINE TO PERRY PARK
Plateau Natural Gas of Colorado Springs is constructing gas service pipeline into multimillion-dollar country club development located between Colorado Springs and Denver. The pipeline will also serve ranches and businesses in the area. Perry Park has an 18-hole golf course, country club, airfield, stables and lakes.
MULTIUSE MAILBOXES
These mailboxes are designed to speed up mail delivery. They are used in cluster and high-density dwelling complexes. They were developed by Fairchild Hiller Corporation for the U.S. Post Office Research and Engineering Bureau. The postman can service 16 families at one time.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR THEATRE
Showing Oct. 5-11, True Grit and My Side of the Mountain.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case