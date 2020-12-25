By Benn Farrell
MONUMENT • Although the ceremony itself had to be canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Monument’s participation in the national Wreaths Across America event still succeeded in its mission.
In its third year participating in Wreaths Across America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 Auxiliary managed to not only reach its goal of accumulating 125 wreaths for the 2020 event through donations, but surpassed it. Members of the auxiliary, VFW Post members, others from the community and the town, as well as members of Castle Rock’s Boy Scout Troop 780 were on hand Dec. 19 at Monument Cemetery to lay the collection of wreaths on the markers of military veterans who have been laid to rest there.
While in past years the event included an official ceremony with speakers and refreshments, this year in an effort to adhere to present pandemic restrictions for gatherings, organizers canceled the ceremony but still had volunteers and family members of veterans interred in Monument Cemetery to decorate those plots as part of the national coordinated effort.
“We were so pleased we reached our goal of wreaths so quickly,” said Kathy Carlson of the VFW Auxiliary. “What a wonderful community we have here in Monument.”
Over 100 people appeared that morning to help disperse the wreaths to the appropriate sites. Helping members of the VFW Auxiliary as well, Town of Monument Trustee Jim Romanello helped greet visitors and hand out wreaths.
Carlson said the number of wreaths and contributions for this year’s event almost doubled the amount the organization needed. In turn, Carlson said the overage was donated to Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, where the disbursement efforts had not reached the goal.
“Contributions were still being made even after the cutoff,” Carlson said. “We already have five wreaths for next year. The amount this year made me feel so proud of our community. What generous hearts residents of Monument have even during such trying times.”
For Carlson, one aspect of what made this year’s efforts special, despite having to cancel the ceremony, was the ability to place six wreaths, one to honor each of the branches of U.S. military service including the U.S. Space Force, inside the new Veterans Memorial, which did not exist until its dedication last October. It was envisioned and created by her son, Michael, for his Eagle Scout project earlier this year.
“We hope the community paused for a moment at the memorial to pay respect and honor not only to our veterans but also our active duty military,” Carlson said. “We so appreciate all they do to keep us safe and free.”
More than 9,000 veterans interred in cemeteries across El Paso County were commemorated by volunteers and community organizations in scaled-back wreath-laying ceremonies Dec. 19.
They were part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, which each December coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,100 locations nationwide, at sea and abroad.
All told, volunteers placed wreaths at six cemeteries in El Paso County — 3,200 veteran graves in Evergreen Cemetery; 500 in Fairview Cemetery; 2,000 in Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home; 125 in Monument Cemetery; 1,900 in Pikes Peak National Cemetery; and 1,350 at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery — in separate events that day.
The Gazette’s Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.