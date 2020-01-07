Our community wants and expects the best education for our students. Additionally, you expect that Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will be operated efficiently and effectively. I want and expect this, also. Strong relationships among our school board, staff, students, parents, and other community agencies facilitate this work.
The D-38 Board of Education and I are committed to productive relationships and clear, two-way communication. A school board’s responsibilities include representing its community, providing direction for district programs, and ensuring efficient and effective district operations. According to the Colorado Association of School Boards, “A board member has a continuing obligation to hear various points of view, consider all sides of a question, and then vote his or her convictions when the time comes for board action.”
Many of you have asked, “What’s next in D-38?” You ask questions such as “Will there be another bond and/or MLO on the November 2020 ballot,” “What’s the future of the Grace Best facility,” and “How do we solve the capacity issue at the middle school?” The school board wants your input to determine answers to these questions and to define our long-term direction.
Therefore, we are hosting numerous community collaboration events at our schools over the next few weeks. I invite you to join us and bring your best ideas. The first of these meetings is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bear Creek Elementary School, 1330 Creekside Drive, Monument. Please check lewispalmer.org or email info@lewispalmer.org for additional dates and locations.
These community meetings will provide opportunities for us to share information regarding the past and current state of D-38, to hear your ideas, and to weigh options. Please join us as we rate pros and cons and consider our strengths and limitations. We will continue building trust and transparency with more conversations about maintaining the educational excellence our community and every student in our care deserves.
I imagine we won’t all agree on the same solutions, but we need to move toward a consensus. This may require compromises on all sides. We need to align our solutions with what we want for each of our students’ futures. The process and manner in which we collaborate is important. We need to respectfully work together and set a course.
Our choices narrow when we have a direction or a goal. D-38’s goal is to best prepare our students for their futures.
When Lewis Carroll’s Alice (of “Alices’ Adventures in Wonderland”) inquires, “Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here,” the Cheshire cat responds, “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.” Unlike Alice who only wanted to get “somewhere” — thus it didn’t matter which way she went — I very much care “where we get to” because I care that we provide the best possible education for each of our students. Therefore, it matters which way we go.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.