Work to extend Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway could continue ahead of schedule, accelerating the completion of a prioritized regional road project that would be the last link in a new loop of major roadways that services the southern portion of the Tri-Lakes area.

The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District wants to start constructing the second phase of the Powers Boulevard extension from Colorado 83, where it now ends, to Voyager Parkway — ahead of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority’s current anticipated building schedule, Interim Public Works Director and city engineer Gayle Sturdivant said.

Extending Powers Boulevard here has, for years, been identified as a voter-approved project to be paid for by revenues from the transportation authority’s 1-cent sales tax that funds regional roadwork. According to current timelines, PPRTA funding may not be available for the project until 2025, Sturdivant said.

The metro district has already overseen and completed building the interchange at Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, Sturdivant said. The district plans to soon begin construction on a Voyager and Powers interchange next, she said.

El Paso County and Colorado Springs intend to reimburse Copper Ridge Metropolitan District for the improvements by using a portion of PPRTA revenues, she said. Initially, the district will issue bonds to pay for the work; the city then plans to spend $72 million over 10 years, for the funding period between 2025 through 2034, and the county $31 million over that period, to reimburse the metro district its costs, Sturdivant said.

A major benefit of financing the project this way is that funding is immediately available to start the next round of work, she said.

“We have larger sums of money available now that we can pay back over time,” Sturdivant said. It would also be “logically built” instead of being built “piecemeal, as funding becomes available,” she said.

“Ultimately, we view this approach as the most effective way to deliver the project for our community,” Sturdivant said.