The sale of what’s known as the South Woodmoor Preserve closed last month, preserving a majority of the land as remain open space.
On May 26, WOSC LLC, a group of South Woodmoor homeowners, and ProTerra Properties LLC closed on the purchase of nearly 100 acres of the South Woodmoor Preserve from Gary and Kathleen Walters and their respective family trusts.
“We are very excited to be able to keep the beauty of our community, the reason many of us moved here in the first place,” WOSC Director Tish Norman said. “We’d also like to thank the Walters’ for selling their land to us.”
Per the purchase agreement, the WOSC now owns approximately 94 acres of the open space, while ProTerra plans for a development called Cloverleaf, northwest of Higby and Cloverleaf Roads adjacent to existing townhomes, on 38 acres it now owns. The acquisition of the land has been a two-year process for the 113-member group of homeowners, which started August 2018.
The WOSC is composed of homeowners whose properties border the acquired land, previously known as Walters Open Space. The land at one point was planned to be developed into a golf course, but it never came to be. Each WOSC homeowner member invested to create the LLC in return for the right to add a minimum of 8,000 square feet of land behind their respective homes, expanding each of their lots and preserving the larger open space.
“Since we’ve become a Denver bedroom community, northern El Paso County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Colorado,” Norman said. “Open Space is scarce.”
The next steps, which could take an estimated six to eight months, are for the WOSC and ProTerra to work separately with the El Paso County planning department to complete the re-platting process of their respective acres. However, the two entities have an agreement to support each other’s project efforts.
ProTerra’s plan for its Cloverleaf development includes building 152-single-family homes.
Norman said the efforts of WOSC not only ensured the open space will remain as such in perpetuity, but also the group of homeowners gained an “even stronger sense of community.”
ProTerra Chief Operating Officer Andrew Biggs said he was proud to be a part of this unprecedented effort from the homeowners group. “This is a win-win for all parties involved and is a potential model for developer-neighborhood relations moving forward,” Biggs said.
Kathleen Walters said her late parents, Vern and Shirley Walters, especially loved the Tri-Lakes area and would be proud to know the property will be open space for years to come.
The land went under contract for purchase in December 2019.
The WOSC looks to keep its 94 acres as private propert,y with approximately 24 acres going to its pledged members as additional land behind their respective homes. Their goal is to keep the remaining acres undeveloped and eventually donate it to an area nonprofit. Plans are to further beautify the land with a crushed rock trail over an existing footpath and benches.
As the present pandemic climate allows, the WOSC will meet with its members and friends, including dozens of entities which aided the effort through the group’s GoFundMe campaign, to decide to which nonprofit the land should be donated to or perhaps to keep the LLC intact to maintain the land.
The WOSC is working with the Woodmoor Improvement Association, the homeowner’s association of the area, to post signs on the private property alerting rules of use to members and protect the LLC from any liability.