As the owner of Woodmoor Nordic, Michael Brothers knows he’s at a disadvantage.
He works in Monument. And anyone familiar with the area knows that snow is not always a certainty. In other words, many don’t think the southern Front Range as a destination to do some cross-country skiing, which is what Brothers offers through his business.
Rather, they go west to mountain towns like Steamboat Springs.
Brothers has been trying to change that for years. It wasn’t until 2015 when he finally convinced the new owners of The Country Club at Woodmoor in Monument to let him turn the golf course to official Nordic trails during the winter. The previous owners said no — at least twice.
But now, he wants to take the business to another level.
He’s in the process of turning it into a nonprofit. It’s an effort to keep it operating through grants and donations. He says profits vary from year-to-year because of the weather. One season lasted from November to March, while another was unseasonably warm with January as the only month open for skiing.
This is Brothers’ way to offer Front Range residents a shorter drive to a unique sport.
“We’re hoping in going nonprofit, it opens up for revenue streams,” said Brothers, an avid Nordic skier who was once close to making the Olympics. “Such as grants to groom these trails and maintain these trails.”
He said Woodmoor Nordic was in the process of partnering with UpaDowna, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that aims to build a community through outdoor adventures. But the COVID-19 pandemic halted that, so he was forced to look for other options.
Woodmoor Nordic started as a one-person operation. A friend gave Brothers a homemade snowmobile to kick it off. The machine eventually broke. Five years ago, he purchased a 10-year-old snowmobile. Now, he’s using a new snowmobile that he bought with the help a GoFundMe fundraiser.
These days, he offers about 20 kilometers of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails with lessons and ski rentals.
“Its continuation and success has been a result of numerous volunteers,” Brothers said. “I now have a seven-member volunteer nonprofit board, plus many other volunteers that have helped us to continue to provide local, groomed skiing when the weather allows — typically from late November/mid Dec until mid-February or March.”