The National Night Out campaign kicks off in Monument Aug. 3.
While the previous neighborhood watch organization in Woodmoor faded away, a newly organized Woodmoor Neighborhood Watch is now in full effect.
After forming earlier this year, the organization is hosting an event to participate in the National Night Out campaign. It will be from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Woodmoor Barn Community Center.
“We are excited to bring residents and law enforcement together in a positive atmosphere where healthy relationships can be built,” said Liz Turner, a volunteer with the Woodmoor Neighborhood Watch. “We decided to take advantage of this nationally known event to introduce the program to more of our neighbors.”
The National Night Out campaign started in August 1984, a product of the National Association of Town Watch established three years prior. The campaign first made use of its network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic organizations, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers. It involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
National Night Out grew to become a celebration among neighbors to send a message of camaraderie, involving cookouts, block parties, festivals and the like. Presently, there are 77 cities in Colorado with watch groups organizing a National Night Out event this year.
This year’s event in Monument will give attendees the opportunity to meet and get to know local law enforcement officers and firefighters. Block captains will be on hand to share information about the Neighborhood Watch program so residents will feel welcome to join, Turner said. Residents will be able to ask questions of any of the groups present to better understand crime and crime prevention in the area and how to get involved with it.
Food vendors have been invited to the event, and activities for children will be available. Invitations have been sent to some local clubs to attend in an effort to build community, Turner said.
“Both long-term and new residents might enjoy getting to know their community better and meet some of their neighbors,” she said.
The Woodmoor Neighborhood Watch’s liaison with El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Brent Ambuehl, said he has 120 similar groups he works with around the county. Turner said their group serves as a communication conduit with residents and shares crime statistics. Participants assist by keeping eyes open for concerns in their area and reporting them to the proper authorities, she said.
The Woodmoor Neighborhood Watch is completely run by volunteers, each of whom have undergone a background check, and work in conjunction with not only the sheriff’s office but also Woodmoor Security.
Turner said events like National Night Out are important for sharing information which can assist law enforcement and residents to recognize trends and work together to prevent negative consequences.
“If residents know that an open garage door has encouraged a crime trend in our area, maybe they will be likely to keep the garage door closed, etc.,” she said. “One of the goals of this event is to also thank our local law enforcement for the valuable work that they do. They have a very difficult job where they put their lives on the line for us, and they might appreciate a little recognition right now.”