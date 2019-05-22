The Country Club at Woodmoor will be the site for charity tournaments for two local causes next month, beginning with the Bryson’s Chase benefit on June 14 (brysonschase.golf) and the second annual Value Up tourney on June 21 (birdeasepro.com/ValueUpGolf).
The June 14 event is the inaugural outing for Bryson’s Chase, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by Lindsey Kangas of Monument. According to brysonschase.org, the group’s mission is to “raise funds for families in need of adolescent mental health care. We exist to help future generations build valuable coping mechanisms in order to avoid tragic and extreme alternatives such as substance abuse, criminal behavior and suicide.”
The group, named for Kangas’ son, Bryson, provides parents with a portion of the costly out-of-pocket deductibles required for extended inpatient mental health care treatment. The golf tournament is sponsored by Mortgage Solutions Financial, with all proceeds going to Bryson’s Chase. “We’re excited about this, and pleased to also have the band Latigo performing a benefit show at The Stube in Palmer Lake on June 2 in support of this program,” said Kangas.
The June 21 tournament supports the locally-based Value Up program, founded by Mike Donahue of Monument, along with Columbine survivor Craig Scott of Littleton (whose sister Rachel was the first victim of the April 1999 massacre).
“Combining things that people enjoy — golf, music, etc. — with the possibility of changing young peoples lives, encouraging them to see their intrinsic value and to rise above the social pressures that are a 24/7 thing these days, is as good as it gets,” said Donahue, who also serves as youth pastor for The Ascent Church in Monument. “It’s a beautiful course in a beautiful setting ... can’t wait!”