Woodmoor resident and business owner Robyn Millheim started her career in Hollywood in the 1980s designing movie posters and other promotional materials for films such as “Pretty Woman,” “Batman” and “Jurassic Park.”
She says the lifestyle was, “fast, fun and really exciting,” but now she enjoys being her own boss and working creatively in her own business, called Websites by Robyn.
Her career began with cartoonist Bill Teitelbaum throwing pieces of her artwork to the floor during an interview. She’d gone to meet Teitelbaum and show her portfolio, which consisted of drawings done in art classes she took in college as a non-major.
“You don’t have to have a degree (in the field)” to be successful, Millheim said, but “you can’t have an attitude or get your feelings hurt.”
She picked up the drawings and offered to work for the company (Lucas Films) three or four days a week for six months for free, if they’d teach her “everything they knew.” They agreed. In the meantime, to make ends meet, she cleaned houses. As soon as she learned enough, she got into a paid position.
“It’s not so much how talented you are, but how easy to work with.”
She worked long hours in the years ahead, hired by Warner Brothers, Disney, Columbia, Sony, Universal Studios and the American Film Institute.
Sometimes she would bring a change of clothes and a toothbrush at 8 a.m., and stay at the office until 3 a.m. the next morning. Design team members were given the next morning off, but sometimes a producer wouldn’t like a small detail of a project such as the color of a model’s shirt, and the work would start again from the beginning.
Now, as her own boss, Millheim usually starts her work day in the afternoon, continues into the evening, and schedules most meetings after noon.
One can only be in the movie industry for so long before becoming burnt out, she said. Those in the industry are paid well and have fun, but in the end it’s as if “they own you,” Millheim said.
Sometimes, as a member of the industry, Millheim attended pre-production screenings — early showings of movies before they are complete. At these events, audiences were asked to rate and give their opinions on different possible endings or titles.
A groundbreaking project Millheim worked on was for the 1990 film “Pretty Woman,” alternatively called “Off the Boulevard” and “Heart of Gold.”
The poster design she helped develop as the production artist, along with the art director, the designer, the photographer or illustrator, and the dark room person for the film; and after a conversation over take-out with art directors and collaborators at Disney and Warner Brothers, was the first time credits were arranged around the edges of a central photo instead of grouped together at the bottom.
Millheim said there was a lot of literal cutting and pasting for that cover shot. The bodies in the photo are not those of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Their heads were pasted onto models’ bodies later, because the first photo shoot didn’t work out when producers decided they wanted different clothing on the Julia Roberts character, a different pose, and for her hair to be a natural wavy brown instead of a white-blond wig.
All adjustments were done by hand before Photoshop and took hours instead of minutes, using an x-acto knife, rulers, an airbrush and physically manipulated re-shoots in the photography studio.
Millheim has several behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories, including the time on the set of “The Flintstones” movie when Liz Taylor picked up after her own dog instead of having a “gofer” do it; once when Millheim’s car was rear-ended by Johnny Carson, though his bodyguard was driving; and an experience with Dolly Parton on the set of the movie “Straight Talk” being “a sweetheart” to every person she encountered.
Millheim’s father went to Colorado College, back when it was “all prairie” around Austin Bluffs. Her family also vacationed in the area growing up. Shortly after her folks moved back to the area in the late ’90s, and ready for a change, Millheim followed suit.
“I just love everything about Colorado,” she said.
Her skills for taking a project from thumbnails and the idea stage to developing a concept for a client, all the way through to social media and other marketing, translates well now to the work she does for government, restaurants and speakers’ websites.
Websites for restaurants, including interactive menus and representing a particular establishment’s essence, can be colorful and are some of the most fun, she said.