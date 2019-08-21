The Western Museum of Mining and Industry’s newest executive staff member, Don Unger, was awarded the inaugural Emerging Historians Award in the Graduate Student Essay category.
The Emerging Historians Award is a program of the State Historian’s Council of History. Awards are judged by four state historians: Dr. Nicki Gonzales, Regis University; Dr. Jared Orsi, Colorado State University; Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, Western State Colorado University; and Dr. William Wei, University of Colorado at Boulder (Colorado State Historian).
According to History Colorado, the contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a Colorado college or university at the time of submission. Winners are selected by the State Historian’s Council of History Colorado. Awards were presented in Denver during the Colorado Day celebration at the History Colorado Museum Aug. 1.
As a winning author, Unger received a standard Copyright Transfer Agreement for publication by History Colorado and is able to retain all rights to publish in the future.
In the months ahead, Unger will work with editors at History Colorado to style his historiography to conform with the style of Colorado Heritage and the Chicago Manual of Style. His award for Best Graduate Essay will be published on the History Colorado website on the Emerging Historians Award page at tinyurl.com/y4zfyrny.
Unger joined the WMMI team in July, and serves as the museum’s membership development coordinator. In addition, he works closely with museum curator Dr. Richard Sauers archiving and maintaining the museum’s collection of artifacts, exhibits and displays.