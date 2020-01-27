Residents and business owners in Palmer Lake and Butler Canyon are expected to save big bucks now that they no longer reside in a designated flood hazard area.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department last week announced changes in the area’s floodplain map that will result in insurance savings for more than 50 property owners.
According to PPRBD, the maps that once deemed the area a floodplain were reviewed and revised. As a result, residents no longer reside in a floodplain zone.
PPRBD used aerial imagery and new modeling technology to collect new data, said Floodplain Administrator Keith Curtis.
“We submitted map revisions to (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) for approval. FEMA accepted our revisions and both maps recently became effective. The results of the map updates corrected the flood risk for about 52 structures ultimately saving citizens money in lower premiums,” he said.
Prior to 2011, the National Flood Insurance Program was subsidized by the federal government and rates were pegged at about $450 per year, Curtis said. The Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012 authorized certain rate increases to ensure the fiscal soundness of the program by transitioning the program from subsidized rates to offer full actuarial rates reflective of risk.
“We reviewed the hydrology with updated topographical information and modern modeling. (We) found for both Monument Creek and Butler Canyon the flows were somewhat lower than that currently shown on the FEMA maps,” Curtis said.
Greg Dingrando, PPRBD’s chief information officer, said the change likely will reduce flood insurance premiums for residents who remain in the floodplain. Also, 40 vacant parcels were removed from the floodplain, potentially making them more affordable and easier to develop.
“We estimate this change will collectively save the citizens of Palmer Lake more than $100,000 a year,” Dingrando said.
Residents and businesses are being notified of the change and are encouraged to contact their insurance provider to ensure the changes have been applied to their plan, Dingrando said.
To learn more, contact the PPRBD Floodplain Division at 327-2898.