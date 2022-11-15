Unofficial results predict the defeat of ballot measure 4A, an ask by the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 for a tax increase to elevate teacher and support staff compensation.
As of press time, as reported by El Paso County, the measure had netted 10,664 votes for (47.9%) and 11,598 votes against (52.1%) the proposed tax increase.
A clearly disappointed KC Somers, D38 superintendent, spoke to the community in a video posted on the district’s YouTube channel last week.
Somers said the district will not end its fight to address teacher and support staff compensation shortfalls in comparision to surrounding districts.
He said there is “more work to do helping to educate our community in the many factors working against us, including a difficult economic climate, a history of mistrust in our community, and individuals in our community who prove they will do and say anything to cut taxes, even at the expense of the schools and children. Still, we have made progress.”
Such a close vote indicates a community that’s torn on the question, and, as Somers said, more community education on the need for increased compensation is necessary.
Somers stated in his October “School News” column he writes for Tribune that D38’s “revenue source is about 8.5% below average for the region, which directly correlates to our employee compensation being approximately 10% below the regional average.”
Even if the 4A passed, he said, “the ask would not get D38 to the top of the pack, but would move the needle toward the financial average in the area, in order to maintain the above-average performance.”
As evidenced by letters to the editor in support of 4A, many residents chose to move to the Tri-Lakes area because of its schools.
Teacher and staff compensation that is competitive with the likes of Academy School District 20 and others in Colorado Springs helps to retain top-notch teachers and staff.
Former D38 teacher Richard Stewart, a Monument resident, said in a letter published Oct. 12 that the district is, “one of the highest academic achieving districts statewide, and our extracurricular cannot be matched by other districts whether in sports, music, or in test scores. Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is always near or at the top. How is that possible? It is by hardworking and caring teachers and coaches that this is true.”
He warned, “The district is losing quality teachers and is struggling to hire ANY teachers. Yes, I know this is happening in other districts, but it is more prevalent here. Why not have a salary schedule along with the district’s performance reputation that will make people want to be a part of District 38?”
Colorado Springs resident Paul Williams wrote in an Oct. 26 letter, “As a parent of children in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, I am concerned that we’re already starting to see the erosion of the quality that we’ve come to expect (and perhaps take for granted) from our schools. D38 has consistently performed well historically, but we’re starting to see that slip. Our high schools have dropped in the US News & World Report rankings — and while we were once a Top 10 district, we’re now 13th in the state. And we’ve seen it in teacher turnover. A few years ago, teacher turnover was low, but we’ve seen more teachers leave for surrounding districts where the pay is higher.”
The Tribune also published opinions voiced by opponents of 4A. “Salaries in the district reflect the priority placed on salaries, as every teacher’s union wants the majority of salary increases to go to experienced teachers. As this is allowed to happen, beginning salaries suffer,” wrote Monument resident Don Smith in letter published Oct. 26.
The tax increase for a home valued at $500,000 in the district would equate to about $258 a year, or roughly $21 a month, district officials said.
It’s true no one “likes” a tax increase. The economy is in a downturn and times are tough for a lot of Americans. But without the increase 4A would have afforded, good teachers may be tempted to leave D38.
“We will continue to fight for our people in D38 who work hard to serve every student every day,” Somers said in a letter to district staff on the night of the election, when numbers indicated the defeat of 4A.
Even before the election, D38 established a Staff Collaboration Committee to explore innovative ways to retain teachers.
Now that voters appear to have defeated 4A, we believe the Tri-Lakes community must remain open to further discussion, for the sake of the students and continued teaching excellence in District 38.
