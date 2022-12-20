As I sat in the hospital emergency room with a sick friend earlier this month, I had time to observe the medical staff getting things done on a busy evening.
From the front desk personnel, to the security officers, nurses and doctors, orderlies and X-ray technicians, there was an aura of calm competency and good humor.
I thought to myself, “Thank God they’re here,” as I sat on the sidelines while nurses administered medicines to my friend, who was convulsing with severe stomach pains. They efficiently hooked her up to an IV for hydration, and an orderly swiftly wheeled her into the radiology department for a CT scan.
The doctor who checked on my friend after her scan came back was compassionate and kind, though clearly very busy, and encouraged my friend to stay overnight and continue getting hydration and being observed.
My friend was one of the lucky patients that night. She was able to recover fairly quickly, with the help of this team of medical professionals, and got to go home in the morning.
Just two weeks earlier this same hospital, a local trauma center, was on the receiving end of critical patients after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
Some of those patients weren’t so lucky.
Katy Picard, an emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, was having a fairly quiet shift on a Saturday night last month, with only a few patients in need of treatment, when she got some news that changed everything.
“One of the nurses came over to tell me that there was an active shooter … and that we might be getting anywhere from 10 to 20 gunshot victims,” Picard told Tribune sister paper The Gazette.
UCHealth Memorial, a Level I Trauma Center, received 12 gunshot victims that night. Picard, an attending physician, was responsible for six.
“We had people coming from upstairs to help out … running to the blood bank to get us blood … getting us the supplies that we needed. It think, to an outsider it might look a little bit wild, but everyone was focused and on task. We controlled the chaos the best that we could,” Picard said.
Controlled chaos can be part of any day at the office for medical professionals like Picard.
These are the people, strangers to us, on whom we depend when we’re at our absolute lowest.
The day after my friend was released from the hospital, while walking my dog on a park on a frigid morning I came upon a man who was wrapped in a blanket and appeared to be homeless. Like my friend the night before, this man was having severe stomach pains. He asked me to call an ambulance, and I did. Not long after, an EMS crew drove up the park trail and were able to tend to the man. Again I was impressed by the caring manner and expediency of these workers.
We are so fortunate that help, for us, is just a phone call and/or short ride away.
As we come to the end of another year and look forward to celebrating the winter holidays, we owe a great deal of gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly to protect us from COVID-19, and who are there night and day to help us in times of sickness and injury.
Thank you so much for all you do, health-care professionals. I hope you get some time to rest this holiday.
