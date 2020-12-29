My family went in search of a Christmas tree last weekend — not just any tree, the perfect tree. We bought a permit and drove into the Pike National Forest on a chilly Sunday morning. While part of our group was carefully considering every conifer they came across, I ventured off on my own to enjoy the sunshine.
In the back of my mind, I was hoping to spot a porcupine or some other mysterious forest creature. I stopped to look around and suddenly heard a tap-tap-tap on a nearby Ponderosa pine. I looked up and saw a bird I haven’t seen since my park interpreter position in central Arkansas, a White-breasted nuthatch!
As I watched the bird, who tends to perch upside-down on tree trunks, I noticed how calm I felt and how peaceful it was to stand still and observe nature in action. Birds may not be “mysterious forest creatures,” but they are a very special form of wildlife that can be observed from anywhere. It struck me that encouraging people to stop and watch the birds may provide a much-needed outlet for meditation this season.
I met with our department’s Natural Resource Specialist and expert birder, Cody Bear Sutton, to gather some tips for birding in Colorado Springs during the winter season.
My first question for Cody was about equipment; are binoculars required?
“Binoculars are not required, although they do make things a lot easier. Larger birds, such as waterfowl, are easy to identify without binoculars. People can also try to bird by ear. Using different apps that have bird songs can help you learn the common birds around Colorado, then you can go out and listen for them. Most bird surveys are done 80% by ear so it is a good skill to have!”
Great tip! OK, where are good areas to go birding in Colorado Springs?
“Pretty much any property with water. The best Colorado Springs’ Trails Open Space and Parks (TOPS) properties are Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Bluestem Prairie Open Space, and Stratton Open Space. However, any park, trail, or open space provides a great opportunity to see a wide variety of birds. You never know what you’re going to find.”
Excellent! What type of birds should people expect to see this season?
“That would be a long list, as there are over 200 species! There are some birds that you will only find on the prairie, like Horned Larks and Western Meadowlarks. There are also birds you will only find in the foothills, like Steller’s Jays and Dark-eyed Juncos.
Most birds migrate or are migratory. They either migrate North or South, or they migrate elevationally (AKA come down from the mountains in the winter). The main birds around here that do not migrate are the scavengers, like vultures and crows/ravens, woodpeckers, great horned owls, turkeys/quail, chickadees, corvids (blue jays, scrub jays, magpies), and some other songbirds that may hang around bird feeders for the winter instead of migrating.”
What is the best time to go birding? Does it require being an early bird?
“The best time is early morning around sunrise or later in the evening around sunset. During the winter months this is not as important as it does not get too hot during the day. This makes it so birds are more active during the middle of the day.”
Good to know, you can be a birder and still sleep in on Saturdays. Finally, what do you enjoy most about birding?
“I truly enjoy the chance to go outside and observe birds more closely. When you actually stop and watch birds and their behaviors it opens up a whole new world that was happening right next to us the whole time we just never took the time to watch. Also birding can feel a lot like collecting, and the thrill of seeing a new bird and being able to check it off your list is a great feeling. When you start to get good at birding every trip starts to feel like an opportunity to discover something new and exciting or a chance to see a rare bird that many don’t get the chance to see in Colorado. My favorite birding experience during the winter season is getting lucky and seeing migrating Sandhill cranes. Seeing a blue jay in the snow is always a beautiful contrast too.”
I hope these tips and insight from Cody inspire park visitors to take the time to observe, and listen for, birds this winter season. Research shared by the National Audubon Society (audubon.org/magazine/winter-2019/birding-benefits-how-nature-improves-our-mental) shows that birding can improve our mental mindsets by reducing stress and enhancing cognitive functioning. Especially right now, that sounds just dove-ly.
Oh! And we did end up finding the perfect tree.
Birding resources to check out:
- allaboutbirds.org (The Cornell Lab of Ornithology)
- audubon.org (National Audubon Society)
- Merlin Bird ID (Cornell Lab on the App Store)
- Birds of Colorado Field Guide (Stan Tekiela)
- Sibley Birds West (David Allen Sibley)
- cobirds.org/CountyBirding/Checklists/Default.aspx?co=21 (El Paso County Bird Checklist)
Gillian is the Park Ranger Supervisor for the Trails, Open Space & Parks Stewardship Program.