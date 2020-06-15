The Monument Planning Commission voted to approve the Willow Springs Ranch development site plan last week.
The 5-1 vote to approve came during the Commission’s June 10 meeting, held partially at Town Hall and partially via the Cisco Webex virtual platform.
Willow Springs Ranch is a residential development on 219 acres with 399 single-family homes, public rights of way, drainage, utilities, trails, parks and open space, planner Debbie Flynn said in her presentation to the commissioners. The site is located west of Interstate 25 and north of Baptist Road/Forest Lakes Road.
John Maynard of NES Inc., the site plan applicant, presented information on the site plan to the commission as well. He said the plan includes approximately 100 acres of open space which would remain such because of not only the desire of the town to not only maintain open space but also due to environmental concerns. The residential properties in the plan are to be single-family detached homes. Three builders are under contract for the development, Maynard said.
The plan includes a well site of which the design has not been completed, Maynard said, but depending on the use of the dedicated land for it, the development could also have a community garden and a dog park.
The developer would also build Willow Ranch Road as a primary artery for the site as part of its third phase. Until then, access to Phases 1 and 2 would be from Forest Lakes Drive.
One concern voiced by the commission was the existence of lots which were 37.5 feet wide on the north end of the development.
Maynard said one of the home builders has products with elevated floor plans which would fit a lot of that size with two car garages. The depth of the lots are expected to be about 110 feet.
Commissioner Steve King revisited the concern of the development’s smaller lot sizes. “Sketch plans never expire,” he said. “There’s always a range of homes but it never means anything. Everything we’ve been getting lately has been smaller and smaller lots. … I don’t know if there’s anything different to be done here, but these sketch plans always seem to end up with the maximum amount of homes.”
Commissioner Sean White commented on the balance that’s needed to have affordable housing available but also maintain an agreeable density of new developments. However, he said he didn’t feel the smaller lot sizes on the north end of the development disqualified the sketch plan from being approved.
The commission also asked about the sewage plan and the requirement for lift stations and the aesthetic effect they may have on the development.
The plan was eventually approved by the commission 5-1, with King voting against due to the 37.5-foot-wide lots involved.
Later, the commission held a hearing for the second filing of the Monument Ridge final site plan. Ed Ellsworth of Ellsworth LLC was on hand to field questions. The plan involves a commercial development for vacant land south of Baptist Road and east of Struthers Road neighboring the Monument Ridge apartments development, not under construction as of yet but previously approved.
The development is intended to house four buildings totaling approximately 27,095 square feet that will be dental and medical offices as well as retail and/or food service businesses. Ellsworth said there are already parties looking to enter a lease with the commercial development.
Prior to the hearing, Commissioner Joshua Thomas excused himself from voting with a conflict of interest. He noted his business owns commercial property nearby.
The largest concern discussed by the commission was the amount of traffic which may be added to the already increasing traffic congestion for that area. However, the site plan was eventually approved by a 6-0 vote.
Also during the meeting, commissioners agreed to propose White, an alternate member of the commission, fill the commissioner’s seat left vacant with Mitchell LaKind being elected to the Monument Board of Trustees. In addition, King and alternate commissioner Eric Light volunteered to represent the Planning Commission on the committee to review the rewritten chapters of the town’s Land Development Code.