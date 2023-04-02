High, shifting winds caused difficulties for firefighters as they battled the 403 fire near the border of Teller and Park counties.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted at noon Sunday, but those residents remained on pre-evacuation notice.

Efforts to suppress the fire continued as the Courier went to press. Red-flag warnings persist throughout southern Colorado.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned an estimated 1,215 acres, with 25% of the fire contained, according to the official 403 Fire Facebook page run by the National Forest Service.

Officials said their main priority lies in the safety of firefighters and the public. More than 123 personnel are actively on the scene, with the majority of resources going toward constructing a hand-line around the fire.

Although no structures had been lost as of Sunday afternoon, they remain threatened.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said that the fire is in challenging terrain, making it difficult for firefighters to move toward the fire due to the possibility of wind shifting, creating a dangerous situation for personnel. The terrain has also made it difficult to properly map the fire, Mikesell said.

Current fire updates are sparse due to the firefighter’s inability to access the fire at this time. Officials said no houses have been lost, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Citizens at the Saturday morning press conference voiced concerns regarding over-alert systems, specifically in Park County. Many residents said they hadn’t received any information from the Park County emergency alert system.

A spokesperson from the County said that officials are “doing their best.”

A commissioner from Park County said they suspect the issue stems from residents’ proximity to Teller County. The commissioner asked those with issues receiving alerts to provide their contact information and said they are actively looking into where the communication broke down.