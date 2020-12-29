This time of year, when the ground outside is covered with snow and the temperatures are pretty chilly, there’s nothing like a warm, crackling fire to relax and enjoy the season.
When fire is controlled in a fireplace, emitting its warmth for us to enjoy, it’s a wonderful thing. But burning outdoors when it’s hot and dry and driven by swirling winds and not contained, fire is not such a good thing.
Or is it?
Many of you who have lived in El Paso County for at least the last 10 years know what I’m talking about. The smallest spark can cause things to go very bad.
Remember June 2012 when the Waldo Canyon Fire ignited? For the next 2 1/2 weeks it raged through the Pike National Forest and into neighborhoods of El Paso County. In that short time the fire consumed over 18,000 acres, destroyed 346 homes and worst of all, killed two people.
Just a year later the Black Forest Fire erupted. This fire burned for only 10 days, but still consumed over 14,000 acres, destroyed 509 homes, and tragically killed two more people. This fire turned out to be the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history for peoples’ property and homes.
So you might think we should extinguish every fire as quickly as possible. But that’s not the case. When fire is controlled, it is a very beneficial and essential element for our survival.
Some environmental biologists even use fire as a tool for repairing ecosystems. Unfortunately, when fire is not maintained, especially when it is burning uncontrolled in our forests and grasslands, the costs often outweigh the benefits.
Let’s look at how fire, when properly controlled, can benefit the outdoors and the wildlife that live within it.
Before becoming a District Wildlife Manager in Colorado, I spent some time as a firefighter in California. I was involved in managing a few wildland fires in the state. While I am not an expert on wildland fires, I have seen up close the power of wildlife and even ability fire has to create its own weather conditions and storms as it moves over a landscape.
First off, all fires are not the same. Fires do not burn with the same intensity or evenness across the landscape, because each landscape is different. Factors influencing intensity include available oxygen, fuel quantity and type, moisture and heat.
Fires can move across a landscape in a slow creeping motion, where the fire isn’t very intense and not all the fuels are burned. In this case, some areas may not even be touched by the fire.
Other fires can ravage through a landscape, scorching everything in its path with intense heat and may even burn the top layer of soil.
These different intensities of wildfires will create edges within the habitat. Edge habitat is where one type of habitat meets another. It could be where a forest meets a meadow or where a mature pine forest meets a deciduous forest. Edge habitat attracts many different animals because they get two habitats in close proximity to each other.
One of the habitats could be thick cover, while just a short distance away is great food and water. This is just one way that fires may benefit wildlife.
Now many of you might ask: “How do the animals get out? And will they ever go back?” Those are great questions. Research on elk wearing radio collars has shown some interesting data to answer these questions.
Just prior to the recent Cameron Peak fire in northern Colorado, CPW attached radio collars to elk in different herds in the area. Data transmitted by these elk showed us some pretty interesting behaviors associated with this fire.
Some of the elk were seen to actually move toward the fire near some of the lower intensity burns. The elk then would move into the burned area after the flames passed. If all this interests you I highly recommend visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Facebook page to watch the video created from the location data showing the herd movements.
You might ask why some animals do this.
After a lower intensity fire burns through an area the landscape will be covered with ash that will help fertilize the ground. Vegetation that comes up after the fire will be lush and nutrient rich. Wild animals like being efficient and getting more nutrients from new grasses and forbs that sprout after a fire is wise. These animals will also find locations where the fire didn’t burn and thus find new edge habitat to use and enjoy.
As we see, fire can and is beneficial to our landscape. It cycles nutrients through and it also encourages and promotes the growth of certain species of trees and plants that rely on fire for their lifecycle. Unfortunately some of fires, the very intense soil burning kind, do a little more harm before good.
After these intense fires, erosion is a major problem. With no topsoil layer and no vegetation in it to form stability, the remaining ground and ash will wash away from heavy rains or snow runoff. This may cause extra sediment and ash to find its way into streams, rivers and lakes. In turn, the water would cloud up and affect the pH level. This change in pH is what can be deadly for fish and other aquatic species.
Finally, you may ask about the effect fires have on hunting.
Right after a fire passes through an area the effects on hunting will be negative. Areas will be closed to the public because of dangers from standing dead trees or snags. These snags could fall at any time leading to death or serious injury to anyone nearby. This is why camping is still not allowed in some areas of the Waldo Canyon fire on Pike National Forest.
After a few years have passed and wind and weather have dealt with some of the snag issues and new growth has progressed, the impacts on hunting will be positive. These burned areas will soon become hotspots for hunting because of the edge effect and the great amount of forage available to the animals.
These locations may be scattered within more heavily burned patches and may not be accessible. It is always advisable to check with the U.S. Forest Service or the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to know what areas are still closed after a fire and what areas are open for hunting activity.
As we all know, fire is a valuable element in our lives. The management and control of the fire will determine how it impacts our lives. Though wildfires sometimes happen, and can cause destruction, in the end the landscape and resources will bounce back and usually come back stronger and healthier.
The wildlife of Colorado has adapted to fires through eons of interactions with it across the landscape. They know how to get out of the fires way and when to go back after the fire has passed.
As always, if you have any questions, comments or ideas on a new column, please give me a call at 719-439-9637 or email me at corey.adler@state.co.us.
Corey Adler holds a degree in wildlife management from Virginia Tech. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northwest El Paso County and Colorado Springs.