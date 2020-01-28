2019 was an all-time great year for movies.
That may be recency bias; it may be because I’m going to the movie theater more than ever now because of this column. But looking through the Best Picture nominees and highest-grossing movies from this century so far, it doesn’t seem close.
“The Irishman” is probably my seventh-favorite film of the nine nominated for Best Picture this year. There are other years when it might have been first.
The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9. Rather than write about who will win based on Las Vegas sportsbook odds and the bevy of guild awards, I’m going to make my picks for who should win among the major categories (and list the likely winner at the end).
BEST PICTURE: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
This was the toughest category to pick a winner — a testament to the year in movies. In reality, this is a three-horse race between “1917,” “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” I loved all three, and would take zero umbrage if any of them won.
“1917” is the best movie of the year, but “Once Upon a Time” is my favorite. By that logic, maybe my pick should be “1917,” but there is some real magic at work in Tarantino’s recreation of 1969 Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are at the height of their powers in this movie, and are doing so while sharing the screen together for the first time.
“Once Upon a Time” has beauty and humor and terror, all tied up in an atypical Tarantino bow.
What will win: “1917”
BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, “1917”
If I’m not giving “1917” Best Picture, giving Mendes Best Director is a must. The real MVP of “1917” is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which is the biggest lock among all 24 categories at the Academy Awards. This is Mendes’ vision, however. It originated from the stories of his grandfather, Alfred Mendes, who inspired the movie. The camerawork wizardry is the standout, but the journey — within the film, and in the making of it — and the real emotional resonance starts with Mendes.
Who will win: Sam Mendes, “1917”
BEST ACTOR: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
“Marriage Story” does a brilliant job of shifting the dynamic and point of view about midway through the movie. For the first half, you’re really following Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and her story as she and Charlie (Driver) begin their gut-wrenching tale of separation.
Then it flips to Charlie’s viewpoint, and the last hour of this movie is a showcase of Driver’s prowess and announces that he has arrived and will be in our lives as a movie star for decades to come. There are two scenes in particular that are unforgettable and some of the best acting of the decade.
Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
BEST ACTRESS: Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Full disclosure: I have not seen “Judy,” and thus, have not seen Renee Zellweger’s performance as Judy Garland.
This is the 25-year-old Ronan’s fourth nomination to date, and is her best work. Her portrayal of Jo March is timeless. All the sisters and the rest of the supporting characters get their time to shine in this movie, but it is Ronan’s Jo that anchors this modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s revolutionary 1868 novel.
Who will win: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
If DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton is the star of “Once Upon a Time” and Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Sharon Tate is the heart, then Pitt’s Cliff Booth is the glue.
There is so much charisma in Pitt’s performance, and he has the most difficult job of the main three actors. It’s Cliff who has to help provide perspective for Rick’s mid-life crisis, and it’s Cliff who has to carry the Manson family scenes. Pitt has also never won an Oscar, and he’s long overdue.
Who will win: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw (Dern) has many lines that cut like a knife in “Marriage Story.” The movie is built on Driver and Johansson, but it’s Dern who gets to sharpen her talons and turn this story into what it is — a seemingly amicable divorce turning into a courtroom bloodbath that tests the will of every character involved.
Who will win: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Both screenplay categories also make it tough to pick just one. This could’ve easily been “Once Upon a Time,” “Parasite” or “Knives Out.”
Baumbach just has a way with words. He always deals with real stories in contemporary times, and his movies can feel more real than real life. This movie about a divorce is as gutting as expected, but still remains charming with both parties in the divorce remaining likable by the end.
Who will win: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
“Jojo Rabbit” is nominated for six Oscars, and it is unlikely to win any. This is a very divisive movie for an obvious reason: It’s a satire of Nazi Germany.
Some of the jokes can be uncomfortable and make you question whether you should laugh or not. But “Jojo Rabbit” is also a poster child for what a satire can and should be. A Wikipedia entry about Nazi Germany can give the factual accounting of historical atrocities, but a satire with a powerful message — that masterfully blends drama with comedy — can make those lessons stick, especially with the mix of children and adults in the story.
Who will win: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”
