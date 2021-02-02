PALMER LAKE • Access to the Palmer Lake Public Library and Palmer Lake Historical Society’s Lucretia Vaile Museum remains non-existent as the town awaits the design of a replacement ramp.
The library and museum building’s previous access ramp to the front door has long been demolished with plans to replace it with an access compliant with the American Disabilities Act. Despite changes in trustees elected last November and in funding allocation, financing for the project remains budgeted from the town’s building repair funds.
However, the project still remains in the design phase.
In August, the Town of Palmer Lake issued a request for proposal for the demolition and replacement of the existing ramp. The Pikes Peak Library District, which leases the property from the Town of Palmer Lake and uses the space to serve the community, said the ramp must be replaced with a new ramp or lift which would make access to the building ADA compliant.
In September, the Board of Trustees awarded demolition of the existing ramp to Kurt Erhardt Construction of Monument and issued an additional RFP for the design and construction of the ADA compliant replacement.
During the board’s Nov. 12 meeting, trustees instructed town staff to move forward with Wells and West General Contractors of Colorado Springs with the design of the new ramp or lift.
“We are hoping construction happens sooner than later,” Town Manager Bob Radosevich said. “We are working with a limited budget.”
Radosevich said he feels the project is sufficiently budgeted, but as construction projects move forward, additional costs could be incurrred, making the project’s final cost a moving target. However, he said the previous board made a commitment to making the needed repairs to the library as well as town hall, and the newly elected board is honoring that commitment, making the repairs a top priority.
“It’s going to get done one way or another,” Radosevich said. “We are still waiting on the design. The process has been like pulling teeth.”
At a Dec. 15 special meeting of the newly elected Board of Trustees, the board discussed the funding of the project and the importance of ensuring the library reopens for the the benefit of the community’s older citizens, as well as its online and homeschooled students, all of whom rely on its resources.
Meanwhile, residents of the town of just under 3,000 residents, per 2019 census numbers, are missing the library.
In a letter to the editor of The Tribune, published Jan. 20, Nancy K. Marshall, a 40-year resident of Palmer Lake, said, “Our library has been a hub of activity for both adults and children for many years, access to computers, story time, arts and crafts, and reading programs for children and adults, and book clubs. Many activities spill out into the lovely gazebo park.... We must let our town council know we NEED our library, our children and elders need our close library, EVERYONE needs our library. We must figure out a way to get the ramp built so we can again enjoy all the services our library provides.”
Radosevich said although the ramp build appears to be funded, any donations for the project and for the repairs to town hall are always appreciated. Find contact information for the town at townofpalmerlake.com/contact.
Currently, library patrons in Palmer Lake are served by PPLD’s Mobile Library Services. The bookmobile is scheduled to stop in the parking lot of Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., on from 2:15 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. The bookdrop remains available daily for returns.