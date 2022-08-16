I had a strange dream the other night. Pikes Peak was in the distance and the sky was brilliant blue. I could hear the birds and the sounds of children playing. The trees were green and the air was clear. I saw pink and white roses, purple and pink Lupine, and yellow daisies in the fields. Across the way, I spotted a few Air Force Academy buildings and a small airplane nearby. The air was crisp and clean without a hint of smoke from wildfires.
Suddenly, I felt rain and heard thunder. Dark clouds spread across the horizon and shadows loomed. I grabbed for my umbrella and felt my heart beat with some panic. Vaguely, a white umbrella blew away in the wind. As I ran, balloons and a globe floated by, and animals scurried around. Books were in puddles on the ground. The rain poured so I kept running. I ran past schools, a fire station and a blue car. Playgrounds with swings and shade. Picnic tables with umbrellas.
Waking up with a start, I see the morning sun. Next, coffee and breakfast as I read the papers. The New York Times and The Gazette page by page. First, I read about EV recharging stations in Colorado and the growing need for good public transportation.
Throughout our community, people have thriving gardens in their backyards. Small mesh tents protect vegetables and herbs like mint, basil, thyme and oregano. Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and green beans grow well around here. There are backyard gardens under trees in the shade and soaking up morning sun.
I’ve been to SEE, a Sustainable Educational Experience, where there are hands-on courses for kids and adults. Some courses teach gardening basics, setting up a garden, building soil and growing microgreens. When kids learn gardening, creating one outside their school is easy peasy. I’ve seen them tucked away at elementary and middle schools in D20. I believe that each of us is a steward of the environment. There are so many small things we can do such as using water wisely. I try to do my part every day when I clean dishes, do laundry, and reuse water on the grass.
I remember the dream I had. Sometimes, I use sleep to solve problems and make discoveries. Experts say that the key is to gain lucidity, which is partly waking consciousness and dream consciousness. It’s kind of a hybrid state and I know it was a lucid dream. Lots of people have lucid dreams. I yearn for peace and quiet. I doze off to sleep imagining a community garden. Gardens lift people’s spirits. Let’s add to the mix with a community garden right here in Briargate.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.