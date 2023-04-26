I spend considerable time in Southwest Florida where you can often view distant rocket launches out of Cape Canaveral. Due to this, space operations have a way of sneaking into frequent conversations. Recently a friend was sharing with me how when the shuttle program was active, from Marco Island you could actually see the flames of the shuttle rocket engines. This is as opposed to more recent launches where only a bright dot is apparent as you watch from across the peninsula of Florida.

I should have just affirmed my friends comment by saying something like, “Wow, I bet that was impressive to see!” However, I felt a compulsion to relate how when I lived in Johnson County, Texas one of the shuttles tragically exploded on reentry and some of the pieces fell in our county. I wonder if deep down he felt diminished by my counterpoint in the conversation wondering if I had truly listened or whether I was just concerned with the story I would tell to counter his. Did I diminish his significance in the moment?

Ultimately, there is nothing wrong with two friends sharing stories back and forth. I think the military fostered such a tale-swapping practice in me because of a felt need to practice of one-upmanship. In the military, we were sometimes sent to remote locations to be thrust into a situation with people we had never met. We would experience "downtime" with considerable opportunities to tell war stories to each other. This is the "GI Joe way" of networking with those whom you might need to entrust your life. We feel significant as we impress others with our tales of adventures in uniform.

Many people also find significance in their educational accomplishments. I remember the day I received my bachelor’s degree diploma in the mail. As I had been enlisted in the Air Force, I took 19 years to get my four-year degree … seriously. But I jokingly tell people my four-year degree was the best two decades of my life. And, now I am finally going to finish a master’s degree after three false starts. Currently, I am in my 10th class of a 12-class program. As you can surmise, it takes me awhile to achieve my educational goals. In the post office, I had tears in my eyes upon opening the University of Maryland envelope with my bachelor’s degree. I imagine a similar reaction when I receive my master’s degree from Liberty University.

We all seek significance in our lives. In my patient advocacy work, I have visited with patients who were facing the final days of their lives. They usually have told me of their professional experiences when I first met them early in their hospital stay. However, in those final days of their lives their conversations are always about their relatives and their pride or regrets regarding their personal relationships. Their significance at that point isn’t over doctorates or board room deliberations. It always reverts back to their families and stories about the formative years of their childhood.

For the Christian, while our relationships, education and occupational accomplishments are wonderful, our significance is to be found in Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul had many educational and occupational accomplishments having been trained at the feet of Gamaliel, a noted scholar and member of the then ruling Jewish Sanhedrin. But, after forsaking his lofty position in Jewish religious life as a persecutor of the Christian faith, Paul famously compared his credentials as to that yucky stuff you can find on the floor of a horse stall.

Imagine taking your diplomas and credentials and tossing them into a horse stall and seeing the comparison. That is how we are to view what we accomplish in light of the amazing grace that God has bestowed upon us through Jesus Christ. It is all about Him and not about us. There is nothing wrong with any of those accomplishments. But for the Christian, let’s not forget to keep the main thing the main thing … Christ in us, the hope of glory.

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com