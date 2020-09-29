This guy would become a regular visitor, but in 1901 he came the first time. This fellow was already well known, but a big change was not too far away in the future. He was best known for his love of the West, and Colorado was one of his favorite places. He was on his second or third visit here to go hunting. He was a “big game” hunter: mountain lions, bear, and Big Horn Sheep were his fare.
He started his trip at Colorado Springs. He had a friend who lived in town, and he would stay at his home for a few days. Teddy traveled in style, and if there was no really good place for the night, he would stay on his train! He had a small one, only three cars; a baggage and two “private” cars. One was for him, the other was for a few others who came along, too.
In Colorado Springs he stayed with his friend, although several hotels offered him space. While in town he helped dedicate the new YMCA building. The YMCA was one of his favorite organizations. He also met with with other groups, and visited the area’s leaders. The gold camp had already had a plan for a visit, and this was mainly a hunting trip.
His train was headed west to Rifle. It traveled by way of the Colorado Midland Railway, up Ute Pass, across South Park, to Leadville for another short stay, then on to Glenwood Springs and Rifle.
Now, you may not have figured out that I’m talking about Teddy Roosevelt, then vice president of the United States. He would be back again in 1902, and take the trip to Cripple Creek. The changes brought to Teddy when President William McKinley was assassinated in September 1901 made his trips to Colorado more important.
Roosevelt was not the first president to visit Colorado, and definitely not the last. Probably the first was President Ulysses S. Grant, who traveled to Manitou. President Warren G. Harding made a tour through in his campaign. President Woodrow Wilson was here twice and stayed a spate in Colorado Springs, teaching one summer at Colorado College. His second visit to our state was historic, as he suffered a stroke in Pueblo, as he was campaigning. President Harry S. Truman also campaigned via private railroad car, but Kennedy, Nixon, Ford and Obama all flew here.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.