With spring just peeking around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about where you’d like to enroll your child in summer camp.
Whether they are partial-day, full-day or week-or-more sleepaway versions, camps can help kids fill summer vacation with new friends and memories and, let’s face it, can be a respite for parents as well.
We reached out to a popular area summer camp provider, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, with a few questions about camps. Melanie Zuniga, executive director of PPYMCA’s Youth Development Department, fielded them:
1) When’s a good time to register your child for PPYMCA summer camps?
Right now! We are currently registering! (Registration opened March 1.)
2) Are both partial and full-day camps offered?
Our summer day camps are full day but we do offer half-day sports camps.
3) Are they all sports-related?
Our day camps and adventure camps are not sports-related. Day campers participate in a ton of different activities from art to science to group games to teambuilding. Each week is centered around the weekly theme. Our adventure camps travel to different spots around the city to participate in water sports, mountain biking, exploring and more.
4) Are you hiring camp staff at the moment?
We are. We have a few group interviews coming up and our jobs are posted at ppymca.org/jobs.
5) How many summer campers does PPYMCA register at all locations (Briargate, Downtown, Garden Ranch, Southeast & Tri-Lakes)?
Most of our camps have about 100 campers with the exception of Westside Community Center — we have about 50 campers there.
6) What’s the age range of campers?
5-12 for day camp; 8-14 for adventure camp.
7) Do some camps fill up sooner than others?
Briargate fills up the quickest!
Cost for the summer youth camps at PPYMCA start at $80 a week for half-day and $165 per week for full-day camps if you’re a member of the Y. Nonmembers camp rates are $105 per week for half-day camps and $195 per week for full-day. Learn more about the Y’s summer camps at ppymca.org.