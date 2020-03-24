Artists and craftsmen usually purchase the very finest materials to create their art. If you start with the best, you will end up with a superior product.
Barb Ziek of Wild Hair alpacas wants to make sure her final product is the best it can be so she raises the animals that provide the fiber for her shawls, jackets, scarves and household items.
On 35 acres of pasture land in Black Forest, Barb and her husband, Peter, raise 110 alpacas. The herd consists of males and females and the babies, known as crias. These elegant animals come in all colors from pale fawn to deepest black.
During the winter they grow their luxurious fleece to protect themselves from the elements and in the spring the arduous task of shearing all the animals occurs. This lengthy process takes physical labor and time and assistance from others but the quality of the fiber is assured. After the fleece has been removed it is graded according to texture, softness and its eventual use.
Grade 1 is the very finest and is used for products that can be worn next to sensitive skin (baby booties, very fine scarves). Grade 4 is great for socks. Grade 5 is used for handbags and home decor items. Grade 6 makes spectacular rugs. Some fiber, such as the leg or belly fiber, is hairier and Barb uses it for bird nesters, aka bird nesting balls, which are manmade bird's nests. Some of this fiber is sold to other sources and some Barb keeps for herself to create her wearable art garments.
Barb primarily focuses on the technique of felting the fiber into whole sections of cloth. The fiber is carded to remove any unwanted material and to align all the fibers. The material can be used in its natural color or dyed, depending on the artist’s final design. Then water and soap and lots of pressure are used to bond all the fibers in layers. This is not a quick process and is done entirely by hand. Occasionally a silky fabric layer is used as a base for the alpaca fibers and sometimes the fibers are used alone. Again, the decision is up to the artist and what the final product will be.
Barb and Peter open their ranch to the public once a month. Dates are listed on their website, wildhairalpacas.com. Learn about Alpaca 4-H, making gifts for friends and family from alpaca fiber, and growing an amazing garden using alpaca manure! Wild Hair Alpacas is located at 5815 Mountain Shadow View, Colorado Springs (80908).
You can also learn more about Barb’s artistic technique during the Tenth Annual Front Range Open Studio tour weekend of Sept. 12 and 13, frontrangeopenstudios.com
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.