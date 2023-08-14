I was at my favorite bagel shop the other day and, after tapping my debit card, I was prompted for a tip. Without thinking, I pressed one of the options and went on my way.

But why did I give a tip? I ordered at the counter and I picked it up at the counter. There was no additional service rendered.

So it was similar to ordering at McDonalds or Taco Bell.

I’ve never been asked for a tip at McDonalds or Taco Bell. I came to the conclusion that I tipped because of peer pressure. I feel like a jerk when I select “no tip.” I don’t like to feel like a jerk.

In most places in Europe, tipping is frowned upon. “South Park” creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone, who bought Casa Bonita in Denver, are structuring their pay scale to eliminate tipping at the iconic restaurant.

So when should we give a tip? How much should that tip be?

While I was the digital director at The Gazette, we teamed with the Denver Gazette for an informal online poll on that subject. We presented four scenarios and gave percentage ranges on each.

The first scenario was typical table service where a waitperson takes your order while you are seated and brings your order to the table. Of the 553 respondents, 68.5% said their tip for ordinary service would be 20% and 12.7% said they would tip 25%. The old standard of 15% was listed by only 14.6%. Embarrassing themselves and the rest of us was the 4.3% that said they tip 10% or less.

In the second scenario where you order at the counter and it is brought to your table, 41.6% said they would tip 5% or less and another 29.5% listed a 10% tip. The rest were generous and said they would give 15% or more.

How about when you go to a buffet and a waitperson brings and/or refills your beverage? In that situation, 68.8% said they would tip at 10% or less.

Finally, we come to the scenario that started the whole exercise, where you order at the counter and pick up at the counter. No tip was the runaway choice at 60.7%. Another 12.9% listed 5% and 13.8% said a 10% tip was appropriate. The rest obviously have much more money that I do.

So what is your policy?

I’ll leave you with an anecdote. My father was a depression-era baby who grew up in the humblest of circumstances. He maintained the frugal values he learned when it came to tipping. Not only would he rarely exceed the 15% that was the standard of the time, but he would also insist that the tax was NOT part of the food bill and would calculate the tip on the pre-tax amount.

That part was fine. Where the rest of the family tried to hide in shame is when he would call the waitperson over and lobby them to agree that his method was fair and just.

I’m sure Dad would have had no problem selecting the “no tip” option at the bagel shop.